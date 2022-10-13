Sydney FC stay silent Roosters chairman Nick Politis after 'petty' claims at Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium was recently upgraded for sports fans to the tune of $900 million

Coming despite the NRL now in its off-season, the NSW Waratahs will also use the facility

Roosters were smoking, the Sky Blues covered a sign of the 2019 NRL premiership

Sydney FC and the Sydney Roosters don’t see eye to eye when it comes to signage

Simmering tensions between Sydney FC and the Sydney Roosters could soon boil over after the Sky Blues covered up a branded sign in the 2019 NRL premiership at Allianz Stadium.

When Sydney FC hosted Melbourne Victory in their A-League season opener on October 8, club officials used a tarp to temporarily erase the Tricolor’s matchday presence as spectators filed into the revamped $874 million venue.

Despite the NRL being in the off-season, the decision went down like a lead balloon at Roosters HQ, with CEO Joe Kelly calling Sydney FC boss Adam Santo to express his displeasure with the ‘stunt’.

“I told him what they had done amounted to vandalism,” Kelly said earlier this week.

“I also told him we would look at our legal options… then he (Santo) hung up on me.”

Roosters supremo Nick Politis called Sydney FC ‘petty’ after the A-League club used a tarp to temporarily erase the Tricolor’s presence on matchday 8 October at Allianz Stadium

Sydney FC chairman Scott Barlow has chosen not to engage in a public war of words with the Roosters and Politis

Sydney FC hosted Melbourne Victory in ‘Big Blue’ at Allianz Stadium on October 8 (pictured, new signing Robert Mak)

That prompted a furious Roosters supremo Nick Politis to contact Venues NSW, where he made his feelings known.

Politis also called Sydney FC’s matchday behavior ‘petty’ before adding the NRL club has a ‘contract where signage is part of that deal.’

“Sydney FC don’t get it,” Politis told the Daily Telegraph. “They just have a rental agreement.

‘We’ve been on this site with three stadiums for 86 years. How long have they been around?

“The tarp was hideous… we paid for our own facilities and we pay rent for the space we use.”

The sign displayed at Roosters home games at the redeveloped Allianz Stadium in Sydney

With the NRL in its off-season and Sydney FC being the primary users of Allianz Stadium from October to March, the A-League club opted to use a tarp to ‘hide’ the Roosters sign on 8 October

Here’s how the Daily Telegraph reported how Sydney FC erected the tarp – before the job was completed by Sydney FC staff at Allianz Stadium

When contacted by Daily Mail Australia for a right to respond, Sydney FC officials chose not to start a ‘war of words’ with Politis and the Roosters.

That Daily Telegraph‘s piece on the two rival sports feuds included a photo of how the Roosters sign was allegedly badly covered last Saturday with a ‘$152 tarp that looked like it was from Bunnings.’

That photo was taken before the Sydney FC ground staff managed to cover the tarp.

Daily Mail Australia obtained an accurate image (pictured above) of how the sign was actually covered before the game.

Additionally, media reports that Sydney FC ‘required’ the Roosters sign not to be visible on game day are also inaccurate.

Sydney FC’s next home game at Allianz Stadium is on Sunday 23 October against Adelaide United.