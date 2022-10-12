Sydney FC Sebastian Kiceec, 17, missing from Glenwood home

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There are serious fears for the safety of a promising young Australian footballer after the 17-year-old disappeared without a trace on Tuesday evening.

Sebastian Kiceec, who plays as a striker for Sydney FC and had just signed a new contract with the Sky Blues Under-20s squad, was last seen in a house in Glenwood, Sydney’s northwest, around 8pm.

Police have made a desperate appeal to anyone who has seen the teen – who is 165cm tall, has a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes – to come forward if they have any information about his whereabouts.

There are serious security risks for Sydney FC rookie Sebastian Kiceec, who has been missing since Tuesday night

NSW police and family members are concerned for the young person’s well-being as he is not known to be contacting loved ones.

He was last seen in a gray hooded sweater and dark pants and is known to frequent the Glenwood and Wentworthville areas.

Anyone with information on Sebastian’s whereabouts is requested to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

MORE TO COME