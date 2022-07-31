Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariner brawl erupts outside Leichhardt Oval

Violent football fans have been fired upon after lighting torches and brawling in front of terrified families after an Australia Cup match.

Violence erupted on Sunday night after Sydney FC’s win over the Central Coast Mariners at Leichhardt Oval in the western Sydney suburb of Lilyfield.

Veteran sports journalist Ray Gatt shared on Twitter images of the angry fans colliding outside the stadium, throwing rocks and traffic barriers at each other.

One fan was seen brandishing a torch before swinging it across the parking lot, while another wearing a balaclava and swinging a pole in his hand.

Several of the brawlers hid their faces in hoodies and face masks while taunting their opponents.

‘F***ing c***s’, one person shouts.

More projectiles were thrown into the air before the fighters disbanded.

Shocked social media users wondered why security guards didn’t intervene, while others said they were seriously considering going to another match.

‘More than disgusting… can I, as a woman who renews my membership herself, safely go to these games alone?’ one person wrote.

“What if I walked back to my car and got caught up in this? Especially since parking has to be so far from the property. Seriously got me thinking.’

Another said: ‘I came from the Central Coast with my two-year-old daughter and wife to watch the game.

“As they walked out, they threw a torch two meters away from us. Security watched or ran away. No protection for families.

“Thanks to the guys who protected us and ran us into the stadium.”

On his 2GB morning radio show on Monday, Ben Fordham added the criticism, warning that a family could be seriously injured.

“Imagine if a family was heading for a car with these knuckles heading for each other,” he said.

“I know people are passionate about their teams, but this kind of behavior is ridiculous and we have a zero-tolerance approach to idiots behaving this way.”