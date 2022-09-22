Sydney father’s secret tribute at the Queen’s final

Danny Abdallah made a poignant tribute to his beloved NRL club after the Sydney father was invited to the late Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Abdallah’s three children – Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, Sienna, eight – and niece Veronique Sakr, 11, were killed by a drink-driver, Samuel Davidson, in Oatlands, Sydney in 2020.

After the tragedy, Abdallah and his wife forgave Davidson, who was sentenced to 28 years in prison, and the couple later set up the i4give Day and Foundation to remember their lost loved ones and help others in a similar situation.

Abdallah was one of 10 ‘ordinary Australians’ invited to represent the country at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London on Monday.

And the trio of pins on his lapel caught the eye, including a map of Australia, the Australian flag and a bulldog – a nod to his beloved NRL side, the Canterbury Bulldogs.

‘I just wanted to honor the club. The Bulldogs have been kind to me and my family and I wanted to have some of the club there with me to show their respect,” Abdallah told The Bulldogs. Daily Telegraph.

‘They have always been by my side, checking in on me. They have a round called the I4Give Cup. Sport, I think, is a good place to move on for your grief.’

Abdallah has spoken of the support he received from Canterbury and the NRL following his tragedy, once stating that “the league cried with me” during his ordeal.

“I love the NRL and my kids love their footwear too,” Abdallah said. “Growing up in western Sydney, it’s the game that’s played here more than anything else. It’s a credit to the whole NRL, the link to Aussie sport that we all have. It was great to honor the club.’

Bulldogs boss Aaron Warburton sent Abdallah the pin when he found out the Canterbury fan would be heading to London for the state funeral, an event he reflects was an honor to be involved with.

“Now that I’m back, I’m processing it all,” Abdallah said. ‘It was part of the story and what I learned from this is no matter how important someone is or how insignificant someone is, love and grief are in all the same households.

“I could see the sadness in the king, the princes (William and Harry), in their eyes, how they lost their mother, their grandmother, and it just shows the universal thing that we all have together as human beings, and that the essence of family .’