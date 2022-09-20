Sydney family reunited with their dog after she became lost in the Queensland outback for eight days

<!–

A dog has been reunited with her family after being lost in the Australian outback for eight days, with the heartwarming moment captured on camera.

Deborah and Geoff Inskip visited the rural town of Winton in central western Queensland as part of their outback vacation with their beloved boxer Maggie.

But while the Sydney family was touring a tourist attraction, Maggie became detached from her collar and fled abruptly from her owners into the wilderness.

The heartwarming moment of Maggie, the boxer reuniting with her owners after being lost in the Australian outback for eight days, was caught on camera

The Inskips were visiting the town of Winton in central west Queensland as part of their family vacation when Maggie became detached from her collar and fled

The Inskips remembered Maggie running to a creek before disappearing completely.

“With the recent rain, we were knee deep in the mud, it was so hard to find her,” Ms Inskip told the ABC.

“I’ve given up hope she got out of that creek.”

A Facebook page the next day in a desperate attempt to find the family’s dog.

“My name is Deb and my husband Geoff (and I) are traveling from Sydney in our caravan with our beautiful girl Maggie, it would be a trip of a lifetime,” Ms Inskip wrote in a message with a photo of Maggie attached.

“We can’t go home without her.”

Locals from Winton, with a population of 1,000, tried to help the Inskips.

They called with reported sightings of Maggie and her paw prints in the outback.

A Facebook page was set up in a desperate attempt to find Maggie (pictured). The Inskips provided updates to the page with sightings, paw prints and information about their dog before she was found

Local residents of Winton called with reported sightings of the beloved boxer in the area

The family put down their scented clothes and left food on the floor to attract Maggie.

They even poured flour on the floor in the hopes that she would walk on it and placed local police cameras.

The Inskips were willing to stay in Winton all month to get their boxer back, but they got lucky on day eight of the search when prints were discovered close to the city’s airport.

Maggie was then noticed by residents, prompting her owners to rush to the airport.

They saw Maggie running through the woods nearby and called out to her.

Ms Inskip was then recorded hugging the beloved dog as she ran in her arms.

Maggie was reunited with her owners after being lost for eight days. The Inskips thanked the Winton community for their help in a social media post

The family announced they had found the dog and thanked the local community for their help.

‘We are so happy. Maggie was found after 8 days in the outback of Queensland,’ said Mrs Inskip.

“We have to thank Winton’s wonderful, caring community who have gone out of their way to support us.”