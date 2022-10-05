Sydney event planner shares biggest wedding styling dos and don'ts and budget alternatives

An Australian events expert has revealed her biggest wedding styling dos and don’ts – and the one popular flower she would never use.

Kimberley Burrell caused a stir for criticizing common wedding styling trends like baby’s breath flowers, ceremony arches and Hessian table runners in a series of viral TikTok videos.

The Sydney stylist, who has been planning weddings for more than 15 years, also suggested some alternative decor ideas that won’t break the bank.

Sydney event expert Kimberley Burrell (pictured) has revealed her biggest wedding don’ts in a series of viral videos and her decorating tips she suggests couples do instead

Kimberley said brides should not opt ​​for hessian table runners or decor as it looks “rubbish”, but instead use linen or linen-look individual napkins (pictured right is baby’s breath – a “no-go” floral choice due to of the unpleasant smell)

Kimberley who leads Jam heavensaid brides to be should not choose hessian table runners or decor as it looks “trashy”.

Instead, she suggested individual napkins in a linen or linen look to achieve the ‘same kind of style and effect’.

While linen napkins may sound like an expensive alternative, Kimberley said a linen blend is much cheaper and can be found for as little as ‘two bucks a pop’.

‘Don’t have chewing gum and baby’s breath as your table styling. It’s kind of just the lazy way of doing the green and white color palette, and the baby’s breath smells like cat poop, Kimberley said.

The stylist said baby’s breath is the ‘worst wedding trend ever’, not because of how it looks but because it smells ‘terrible’ and shouldn’t be used in large quantities on tables

The event expert’s wedding styling, dos and don’ts ❌Don’t have hessian table runners ✅Use individual napkins in a linen look ❌Don’t use chewing gum leaves and baby’s breath as your table styling ✅Use classic flowers distributed around the table in elegant glass vessels ❌Don’t cover a great view at your ceremony with an arch ✅Has a low ceremony floral design ❌Does not have tent folding place cards ✅Include the guests’ names in the menu to avoid a mess ❌Don’t have hanging floral installations or tall centerpieces in a place with a standard or low ceiling ✅Install flower arrangements from scratch ❌Do not order a place with an established aesthetic and choose contrasting decor ✅Order a place that fits the design and style you already have in mind Source: Jam heaven

In a video, the stylist spoke about how baby spirit flowers have caused an ‘unpleasant experience’ for guests at her events if they were used ‘en masse’, calling it the ‘worst wedding trend ever’.

“It’s not because it looks bad, it actually looks phenomenal, I personally love this trend… the problem is that it smells terrible,” she explained.

‘No one wants the smell of athletes’ feet hovering over the table while they try to eat their steak or fish.’

Kimberley added that her sentiments apply when the popular flower is made into large bouquets and installments, but small amounts of the popular flower in larger arrangements will not cause a noticeable smell.

Alternatively, she suggested using ‘pure classic flowers in elegant glass vessels’ to achieve a green and white color palette, saying that a few bouquets scattered across tables would be much cheaper than a large baby’s breath and gum leaf wreath.

“Don’t pick a great ceremony location with a great view and then put an arch in front of it – you’re going to lose the damn view,” Kimberley said.

“Have a low ceremony floral design so you can have both the flowers and the view.”

She said that while a larger, low flower arrangement may cost a little more, it can be recycled, broken up into smaller bunches and used as decor at the reception.

“Why use it for 30 minutes during a ceremony and then never see it again?” she asked.

Another thing Kimberley warned against was ‘tent-folding’ place settings for each guest and instead said to incorporate each person’s name on the menu.

“It’s just a mess that you want to put on your table, or don’t have menus at all, just have a cocktail-style wedding,” she recommended.

Kimberley discouraged couples from paying for large floral arrangements that hang from the roof or tall centrepieces if their venue has a low or standard ceiling, but rather to style from the ‘bottom up’.

Kimberley said not to use a ceremony arch in a location with a “fantastic view” as it will block the scenery, and instead suggested a low flower arrangement

Another thing Kimberley warned against was ‘tent-fold’ place settings for each guest, saying instead to incorporate each person’s name on the menu to avoid table clutter.

‘Get a nice lounge, maybe a neon sign, something that allows for a photo booth and build a wow factor from scratch. Less claustrophobic, less boxy, less enclosed, she said.

Her final tip is not to book a wedding venue with a set look or aesthetic and style it with decor that doesn’t match its theme, such as placing rustic decorations in an Art Deco building.

“If you start messing with the existing aesthetic of a venue, it just ends up looking silly, it’s going to look messy, it’s not going to make sense, there’s not going to be any cohesive flow to the design,” said she .

Kimberley said that if a venue has low or standard height ceilings don’t choose to hang floral arrangements or tall centrepieces, but rather style from the ‘ground up’

‘You’re probably going to waste a lot of money because you have to spend a lot to try and cover up the existing aesthetic.’

In total, Kimberley’s videos garnered more than 560,000 views, and many of her followers were grateful for the advice.

Not everyone was convinced, however, criticizing Kimberley’s stance that people should be able to style their wedding however they want.

‘I think I’ve planned and styled…a load of weddings over my career so I’ve learned a few things and these are my tips and tricks. If you don’t like them, that’s fine,’ she replied.

“Remember, the only thing that matters at the end of the day is that you get to marry the person you love, everything else is a damn bonus.”