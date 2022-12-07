Sydney Eshay is criticized after asking the train guard why he chose his career

They prowl in packs, speaking their own mixed language as they strut around town in designer sportswear and a generally menacing demeanor.

But are the ethere a serious threat to polite society or just the latest incarnation of disaffected youngsters who want to stand out from the crowd by looking the same as each other?

Whatever the reason for urban teens with bad haircuts donning Nike TNs and slinging fanny packs over one shoulder, they’re apparently taking the suburbs by storm.

The rise of the eshay is reportedly instilling fear in middle-class parents worried their children want to emulate a dangerous subculture.

While the eshays came predominantly from disadvantaged backgrounds, their ethos is now more mainstream and widely promoted on social media.

An eshay is easily identifiable by the aforementioned TN trainers, which are worn with polo shirts, puffer jackets, sweatpants or baggy shorts, and baseball caps.

Favorite brands for fashion eshay include Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Lacoste, along with Nautica, Adidas, Under Armor, and Ellesse.

In January, a young ‘eshay’ with a mullet threatened to beat up an adult on a Melbourne train, before declaring that he ‘owns Frankston’. A passerby filmed the boy, who appeared to be about 13 years old, attempting to intimidate or ‘restrain’ the man (pictured)

Some eshay mix words and put ‘ay’ at the end in a Latin pig form. ‘Eetswa’ means ‘sweet’ and ‘cold’ becomes ‘illchay’.

The term eshay is similar to the UK phrase ‘chav’ and can be interchangeable with ‘lad’, which in turn sometimes becomes ‘adlay’.

‘Eshay’ may have started out as ‘eshay adlay’ – Latin for ‘he is a boy’ pig or be related to ‘sesh’, by an extended period of drug use.

To an ethere something high risk is ‘hot’ and a jerk is a ‘gronk’. To ‘restrain’ someone is to intimidate him, often with an intense look while the observer’s fists are held between his legs.

When an eshay says ‘eshay’ it can mean yes, great or excellent.

Eshays are said to have spread from Sydney’s inner-city graffiti scene in the 1980s through Housing Commission properties and into the suburbs.

The tougher eshays engage in assaults, robberies, and threatening behavior against other youths, but many seem to wander the streets and hang around the train stations aimlessly.

Some are said to “roll” victims by their shoes and clothing, but these crimes are not widely reported.

While some eshays had a history of domestic violence, poverty, and drug or alcohol use, many likely copied an appearance that suggested a criminal outlook.

Their antics, which can include carrying weapons and using drugs, are often filmed and posted on Tik Tok for widespread amusement.

Drill rap by groups such as Mount Druit group OneFour is a popular accompaniment.

Parents on Sydney’s northern beaches have recently raised concerns about the anti-social behavior of teenagers they describe as being dressed like eshays.

Police warned parents to ask where the children are, who they are with and what they are doing.

Dr Terry Goldsworthy, Associate Professor of Criminology at Bond University, told the Telegraph that eshays had become prominent in the last seven years or so.

“Like any subculture, there are social media influencers,” the former detective inspector said. It’s cute to see, cute to do.

“A few years ago, I had never heard the term eshay, but I think social media has something to do with it.”

Like the punks in the 1970s and 1980s, the eshay will one day be replaced by a different set of clothes and musical tastes, with a new name and similar anti-authoritarian behavior.

“Like any subculture, today’s eshay will be tomorrow’s nerd,” said Dr. Goldsworthy.