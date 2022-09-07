Sydney driver fined $283 for parking across her neighbour’s driveway

<!–

A mother has lashed out at the “absolutely ridiculous” $283 fine she received for lightly parking in her neighbor’s driveway — but many say she deserved it.

The woman, from inland Sydney, said she had parked her car in the street a few weeks ago only to return to find she had been hit with the penalty.

She shared a photo of her park online, claiming she “dusted” the line in her neighbor’s driveway just millimeters.

“This feels absolutely ridiculous and a complete money grab. Am I unreasonable?’ she said in a now-deleted post.

“My head says I should just pay the fine and be done, but I feel like this is really injustice?”

She was quickly put in her place by fellow drivers in her area who said she was clearly entering her neighbor’s driveway.

The photo shows the back of her car overhanging the driveway, leaving a narrow space for her neighbor to get out.

“The only injustice would be not to pay this fine,” said one.

Motorists in NSW are not allowed to park across a ramp unless they are picking up or dropping off passengers.