Sydney doctor Eza Lau found dead two days after she went missing when she left work

A young mother has been found dead two days after she disappeared after her shift at a medical center.

Eza Lau, 36, who works as a GP, was last seen leaving the MyHealth center in Sydney’s Top Ryde, north Sydney, at 4 p.m. Sunday, in a black BMW.

Her husband and mother started calling the mother of one at 6pm but were unable to reach Ms. Lau and reported her missing to the police at 9pm that evening.

NSW Police confirmed that Ms Lau’s body was found at Huntleys Point on the lower north coast at approximately 10pm on Tuesday. Her death is not considered suspicious.

Her husband Paolo told Nine Newspapers that his wife’s disappearance was “completely random.”

“She’s never done anything like this,” he told the… Sydney Morning Herald before her body was found.

The couple has a three-year-old daughter and has been together for eight years.

Her husband told the Herald that he last saw her at 7 a.m. on Sunday as she left for work.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Lau’s loved ones and former patients expressed their sadness at the news that her body had been found.

“You will be missed by many, but you will always be remembered for your beautiful heart,” said one.

“Such a lovely caring person,” said another.

“You’ve done so much for the community.”

Lifeline 13 11 14