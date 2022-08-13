Sydney developer Toplace denies claims of structural defects with Canterbury unit complex

<!–

Furious apartment owners have been ordered to pay thousands for emergency repairs to their complex, despite the developer denying there are structural flaws.

A The 80-part block in Canterbury in Sydney’s south-west has ‘significant’ structural problems, requiring support beams in the car park to ensure the building remains upright, according to NSW Fair Trading.

It comes after an engineering firm employed by the owners’ company to conduct an inspection raised concerns about the building’s structural integrity, prompting an urgent meeting between the strata manager, Fair Trading and the building commissioner.

Toplace, run by controversial developer Jean Nassif, has denied claims that immediate safety work is needed to ensure the complex does not collapse.

Leith Dawes is one of the owners of the units that had to pay the “short term” bill, having already paid thousands of dollars for repairs and other costs.

Toplace has hit back on allegations of structural defects with complex development in Charles Street, Canterbury

“This could all cost tens of millions of dollars to fix — several engineers have already said that,” Dawes told the United States. Daily Telegram.

“It goes far beyond the average buyer of an apartment to try to find out if the apartment has serious structural problems that could one day lead to a collapse.”

Strata manager Bright and Duggan confirmed it is continuing with recommended repairs to give residents peace of mind and ensure their safety.

It said basement works have had an impact on the number of parking spaces available and plans to launch legal proceedings on behalf of unit owners who have been forced to pay “short term” for the expensive repairs.

NSW Fair Trading confirmed that a meeting was held late last month to discuss options related to the building.

“These options include precautionary support in accordance with the advice of the structural engineers engaged by the owners’ company,” a spokeswoman said.

The complex was built by Toplace, which is run by controversial developer Jean Nassif (pictured with wife Nissy)

The development company hit back at allegations of questioninghe checked the structural integrity of the building and claim that recent inspections by the engineers and the NSW Public Works Advisory found no defects.

“All the engineers who assessed the building rejected the conclusions that immediate safety work on the building was needed,” said a Toplace spokesperson.

He added that the company also conducted ground radar scans of the construction columns and that an independent firm concluded that the engineering firm’s claims were “false.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Toplace for further comment.

The complex sits on the banks of Cooks River and is part of a thriving new hub in inland Sydney, according to the developer’s website.

An engineering firm employed by the owner’s company to conduct an inspection expressed concerns about the apartment block’s structural integrity (pictured)

Business owner Jean Nassif is a flamboyant project developer who became a social media sensation in 2019 when he gifted his wife Nissy a $480,000 yellow Lamborghini for Valentine’s Day.

The 54-year-old had uploaded a video in which he introduces the luxury vehicle to his children’s mother with the comment: ‘Congratulations Ms. Nassif… do you like it?’

Ms Nassif stood proudly beside the vehicle before blowing kisses to her followers.

The Nassifs were quickly mocked for its gaudy display with a number of meme videos surfacing on social media, including swapping trash cans and toy trucks for the luxury car.