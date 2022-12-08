Thursday, December 8, 2022
Sydney Darling Harbour Harbourside shopping centre to be demolished

by Jacky
The Queen closes Sydney’s iconic shopping centre. Nearly 100 iconic shops were forced to close.

  • January 2023 will see Sydney’s iconic Harbourside shopping center demolished
  • It’s part a $2billion plan for redevelopment of the areas around Sydney’s harbour. 
  • The unique centre was inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II in 1988 as part of Australia’s Bicentennial celebrations. 

Ashley Nickel for Daily Mail Australia

As part of a major tourist ‘facelift,’ one of Australia’s most iconic shopping centers will soon be demolished.

Darling Harbour’s Harbourside shopping mall will be closed and replaced by a 42-storey residential building as part of Sydney’s $2billion plan for redevelopment.

Work on the building will begin in January 2023 – some 35 years after Queen Elizabeth II opened the centre in 1988 as part of Australia’s Bicentennial celebrations.

Mirvac, a property giant, will oversee this project that will add 300 luxury houses, commercial offices, and outdoor areas to the waterfront.

The entire refurbishment of the harbourside is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

