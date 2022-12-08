Sydney Darling Harbour Harbourside shopping centre to be demolished

[noscript_1]

As part of a major tourist ‘facelift,’ one of Australia’s most iconic shopping centers will soon be demolished.

Darling Harbour’s Harbourside shopping mall will be closed and replaced by a 42-storey residential building as part of Sydney’s $2billion plan for redevelopment.

Work on the building will begin in January 2023 – some 35 years after Queen Elizabeth II opened the centre in 1988 as part of Australia’s Bicentennial celebrations.

Mirvac, a property giant, will oversee this project that will add 300 luxury houses, commercial offices, and outdoor areas to the waterfront.

The entire refurbishment of the harbourside is expected to be completed by mid-2027.