Sydney cycleways: Mark Fozzard and John Young want pop-up bike lanes removed

Two lawyers are leading calls for “pop-up” cycle lanes to be removed from busy Sydney streets because they are “illegal”.

The NSW Government and City of Sydney Council used emergency Covid-19 powers to install six temporary cycle lanes across the city two years ago designed to encourage Sydneysiders to consider ‘active transport options’ during the pandemic.

The locations included Bridge Road in inner city Glebe, Pitt Street in the CBD, Moore Park Road in Paddington and Sydney Park Road in Erskineville.

A ministerial order said the bike lanes “must not remain in place for more than two months beyond the prescribed period”, which was later extended to 31 March this year.

The disclaimer had led Sydney lawyer Mark Fozzard to believe the cycle lanes have been in place illegally for the past four months after reviewing the order.

This despite the fact that he himself is a keen rider.

“The question that arises is whether there is any legal authority to continue the temporary bike lane,” he wrote.

“The conditions in the ministerial order were clear and expressed in command language. In my opinion, the command should be executed.

“In my view, the Minister and Transport for NSW have failed to take into account or are ignoring the terms of the Ministerial Order of 29 May 2020.”

Mr Fozzard was commissioned by fellow lawyer and Glebe resident John Young, who has opposed the bike lane on his street since it was installed, believing it to be unsafe.

“It has no legal authority to be there,” Mr. Young Sydney Morning Herald.

‘The big problem, and I think it’s irresistible, is that it’s a terrible road for a cycle path.

‘I want to wake up one morning and find a dead cyclist in my front garden.’

Two lawyers believe Sydney’s pop-up cycle lanes (one pictured) have been in place ‘illegally’ since June 1, a claim dismissed by Minister Rod Stokes

Sydney lawyer Mark Fozzard (pictured) believed the pop-up cycle lanes have been “illegally” in place since June

Transport for NSW has since confirmed that the Bridge Road cycle lane in Glebe will become permanent, with work commencing in the coming weeks.

The other five temporary cycle paths are also set to become permanent or will be moved.

The Pitt Street cycle lane in the CBD is already a permanent fixture and is used for 6,000 cycle trips per week.

Its popularity prompted the City of Sydney Council to open a new segregated cycle lane on nearby King Street to provide riders with a smooth and safe connection to the city’s east.

Minister Rob Stokes recently responded to questions about the Ministerial Order.

He said the expired public health order had been replaced by a review of environmental factors, which “allows the bike lane to remain pending permanent improvements.”