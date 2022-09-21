Sydney Crypto boss $267MILLION windfall disappears: Michael Dunworth

<!–

An Australian crypto boss has seen his $267 million windfall disappear after the US company he sold his business to pulled out.

Michael Dunworth, 36, from Sydney, spent ten years building his cryptocurrency payments company Wyre before striking a deal to sell it to US firm Bolt for $2.2 billion.

He was supposed to cash in his 12.5 percent stake in the company, but the cryptocurrency markets collapsed shortly after the deal.

Bitcoin is down 60 percent to $28,280.93 per coin and the US tech sector has also seen valuations plummet, prompting Bolt to part ways.

Mr Dunworth revealed he is heartbroken after returning to Sydney from holiday to find the deal was dead.

“I suppose money isn’t really in the bank until it’s in the bank,” said Mr Dunworth The Australian Financial Review.

“I try to be as realistic as possible. Otherwise you will only break your own heart. But there’s the thought that I could have worked for zero dollars all these 10 years.”

Mr Dunworth said market conditions have changed “very quickly” and explained how Wyre was acquired during a “quite chaotic time” when cryptocurrency was going through a “bull run”.

The company was in the process of transferring 40 of the 50 U.S. cash licenses to Bolt, worth approximately $1 million, before closing the deal.

Now Mr Dunworth said the company could look for another buyer or go public.

“Last time we had several interested parties and although the market has changed, I would be surprised if it hasn’t now,” he says.

“And since we’re not really out of business or out of business and still growing, it’s still likely someone wants to buy us.

“But the silver lining is that Wyre still has a lot of value, and we still have sales and growth, and that kind of thinking is what keeps me mentally comfortable right now.”

Bolt, valued at $11 billion in January, has not revealed why it pulled the plug on the deal.

However, it said it would continue its partnership with Wyre as independent companies.

“We will continue our existing commercial partnership with Wyre to smooth the path of crypto integration into our ecosystem and bring Wyre’s innovative crypto infrastructure to the world,” said Bolt’s CEO Maju Kuruvilla.