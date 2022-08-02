Sydney could lose 2022 NRL grand final to Brisbane within hours in fight over stadium upgrades

Sydney could lose hosting rights for the 2022 NRL final to Brisbane on Tuesday – unless the NSW government fulfills its long-standing promise to upgrade the suburban terrain in the Harbor City.

Fed-up Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys wants assurances from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet that the stadiums – believed to be Brookvale Oval, Shark Park, Leichhardt Oval and Penrith Stadium – will be renewed, otherwise ‘all options will be on the table’ .

One of those options could be the Suncorp Stadium that hosts the NRL decider on October 2 — for the second year in a row.

V’Landys met with the Prime Minister of NSW in May and shook hands on a deal to spend $800 million to upgrade the four “tribal” grounds.

Once the deal is signed, Sydney would host the NRL’s grand final until 2042.

Shark Park in Sydney’s south needs a revamp along with Brookvale Oval on Sydney’s northern beaches

As it is still not formalized, V’Landys would explore all available options for the NRL.

“We are in delicate negotiations with the NSW government,” said V’landys. “All options are on the table if these negotiations fail.”

In a controversial move, the Panthers’ home is guaranteed a $300 million upgrade.

It is in the electorate of pressured NSW Sports Minister Stuart Ayres.

On Tuesday morning, Ayres told 2GB Radio that talks with the NSW Premier and NRL are “ongoing”, but admitted the government has budget constraints.

He also stressed that “an investment of more than $1.5 billion” in projects such as the soon-to-reopen Sydney Football Stadium should be enough for the NRL to shut down Accor Stadium in Homebush as the long-standing grand final venue.

Leichhardt Oval is a favorite among many footy fans, but desperately needs an upgrade

The home of Penrith is guaranteed to be a $300 million upgrade. It sits in the electorate of pressured NSW Sports Minister Stuart Ayres (pictured)

Last year’s grand final – won by the Panthers (pictured) – was moved to Brisbane due to the coronavirus pandemic

The NRL’s suburban ground strategy follows a previous agreement with the state government to rebuild Accor Stadium, Allianz Stadium and Commbank Stadium, according to News Corp.

The $800 million Accor upgrade was scrapped amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the NRL feeling that funding would then be allocated to upgrading companies like Brookvale Oval, Shark Park and Leichhardt Oval.

With Penrith Park the exception, there are genuine fears that the other three local stadiums will not be upgraded.

In addition to Manly, Cronulla and the Wests Tigers, South Sydney will also be affected if the deal is not stamped.

The Rabbitohs have a long-term deal with Accor Stadium but leaned on the NRL to secure a return to Sydney Football Stadium as part of stadium negotiations.

Sharks chief executive Dino and Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis both hope V’landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo can salvage the deal.

The Tigers are also pushing for the construction of a new stadium in Sydney’s southwest.