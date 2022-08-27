Sydney cops pull man out of car in Riverwood after a breath test before wrestling him to ground

<!–

Shocking footage shows a man being dragged from his car by police after refusing to let police search the vehicle.

Officers detained the man, who was driving a blue Toyota Corolla, at Riverwood in Sydney on Monday for a random breath test.

The 35-year-old’s test was negative, but police said he became aggressive after they said they would search the car.

A video of the incident shows several officers dragging the man out of the window before dragging him to the ground.

They seem to struggle with the man before he is finally brought under control.

He allegedly assaulted a senior officer before the officers dragged him out of the car.

Police say he then assaulted two more police officers before they could restrain him and he was arrested.

The unnamed man has now been charged with triple assault against a police officer.

He was denied bail to appear in Sutherland’s local court the following day.

There he was again refused bail and will now appear again in the same court on Tuesday 4 October.

Video of the incident was widely shared on TikTok, with users on the ground reacting with shock.