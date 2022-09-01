Sydney commuter caught performing rapid antigen test on the train

<!–

A commuter has sparked a furious debate online after he was photographed taking a Covid rapid antigen test on a train in Sydney.

The photo, posted to Reddit on Wednesday, showed the passenger boarding a T1 line train, waiting for his result after taking a Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

“I want to take a bath in hand sanitizer. A man on the T1 train casually took a rapid antigen test (RAT) this morning for his spicy cough,” the message read.

The photo also showed the man wearing his face mask incorrectly, while a nearby passenger was wearing none at all.

It’s because face masks remain mandatory on most public transport in NSW, including on trains and buses.

Taxi and rideshare companies recommend their customers and drivers wear masks.

The requirement for passengers to wear face masks on planes was dropped on Wednesday after a meeting of the national cabinet.

The national cabinet, attended by all prime ministers and prime ministers of the state and territories, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has also reduced the Covid isolation period from seven days to five.

With regard to the man who took the RAT on the train, there may have been an innocent explanation.

Some commentators stood up for the commuter, saying that many people should take them every day before work, meaning he may not have symptoms of Covid.

However, others slammed the photo, doubting the location for such a test and a complete lack of respect for other commuters.

“Realistically, he probably just has to do it for work purposes and knows he will test negative. But probably it’s better not to do it on the train,” one wrote.

Another said: ‘Ew, I understand not everyone has access to a car and he may have been sent home from work with a RAT, but just wait till you get home, you don’t need to know your results right now. ‘

One person commented: ‘Two years after the pandemic and people still don’t know basic facts about spreading disease. Humanity is doomed’

“And at least wear that damn mask over your nose while you wait for the result,” commented a third.

A fourth said: ‘Two years after the pandemic and people still don’t know basic facts about the spread of disease. Humanity is doomed.’

While a fifth person said: ‘Not the worst I’ve seen on trains in Sydney.

“I’d rather have this than rowdy eaters, clipping toenails, yelling snot and slurping back and man spreading,” they added.