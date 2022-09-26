Sydney cleaner, Anita Birges, reveals how she got insurance payout on her mould-damaged car

A mom and cleaning guru who found her car covered in mold has revealed how she got a huge payout from her insurance company.

In July, Anita Birges, head of Mise en Place Professional Organisation, discovered her car was covered in mold after not using it during Sydney’s wettest months.

In a video posted on Instagram, she and her husband Ryan explained that, thanks to fan advice, they called their insurer who said that although mold is a “non-claimable event”, the car was considered a write-off because it posed a “health risk”. for the assessor.

“I called the insurance company and mold is a non-refundable event, but the assessor would not enter the vehicle as it poses a health hazard,” Ryan said.

“Which means it’s a write-off. It was dangerous for him to get in the car and we got paid. So RIP Mazda 3, show me the money,” Anita added.

In the caption, Anita wrote that the process took a while, but it was worth it because in the end they got what they wanted.

“The assessors said it was a health hazard and dangerous for anyone to enter the vehicle,” the report read.

“We never would have thought of going to our insurer without your suggestions.”

Previously, Anita didn’t know how to clean Ryan’s 2013 Mazda 3 after it was found full of the dangerous mold.

A video shows Anita capturing herself and her husband standing outside the car, showing the green mold infestation growing on the front seats, steering wheel and carpet.

“This is what happens when you hibernate a car during the wettest year Sydney has ever seen,” Anita wrote online.

The car hadn’t been touched for months and was being kept for Anita’s husband’s teenage daughter, who is expected to drive by the end of this year.

“We didn’t realize that when we went to pick it up from the driveway today, we’d get this nice surprise,” Anita continued.

“To say I was completely shocked is an understatement. I have NEVER seen such a fungus in my life!!’

As the car remained untouched after months of rain, a lack of airflow made it the perfect breeding ground for mold.

Anita is known for removing mold from leather jackets, bags, blinds, children’s toys and lunch boxes, but she was amazed at how she handled the car.

Since mold can have a major impact on your health, it’s important to leave the cleaning to professionals if necessary, and that’s what Anita did.

“You know me, I’m willing to pull out all the stops and I love finding a good DIY cleaning solution. But I’m not afraid to put my hands in the air and say that this is way too much for me to handle and that I need expert advice,” she said.

Seeking help online, she asked other social media users for recommendations and whether the car is salvageable.

Here’s how to remove mold from your home: Anita recommends cleaning the area first with a homemade solution spray, followed by a ‘preventive agent’ 1. To make the cleaning solution, pour equal parts isopropyl alcohol and warm water into a spray bottle 2. Apply to the area and leave on for 10 minutes 3. Wipe with microfiber cloth 4. Then make the mold prevention solution with 10 drops of clove oil, 10 drops of tea tree oil and 100ml of white vinegar 5. Spray the solution onto surfaces and areas around the house – such as the shower, window sills, roller blinds, etc. Source: Anita Birges/Instagram

The Supercheap Auto website warns that mold can be a health hazard.

“If you see mold growing in your vehicle, it’s a sign that too much moisture has built up, usually from a leaking seal around a door or window,” it reads.

‘Mold not only stinks and is ugly, but it can also be very dangerous. Mold spores can cause serious respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly and those suffering from asthma and other pre-existing conditions.

“For these people, mold can cause nasal congestion, throat irritation, coughing or wheezing, eye irritation or, in some cases, skin irritation.”