Sydney car thief with a car jack is caught by owner of car

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the awkward moment a thief was caught with a jack under a man’s car.

The brazen thief appeared to attempt to steal parts from the car in broad daylight in a Bankstown Central car park in south-west Sydney.

However, he was confronted by the car’s astonished owner, who asked him: ‘What are you doing with my car?’

The surprised thief awkwardly removed the car’s jack and inserted it into his own vehicle while avoiding eye contact with his apparent victim.

The brazen thief appeared to be trying to steal parts from the car in broad daylight

Appearing shocked to be caught, he asked the man: ‘Is that yours? Seriously?’

As he left, the thief, who was wearing a hood and face mask, apologized repeatedly and said he ‘didn’t know’ the car belonged to the victim.

He also mumbled an apology about a friend as he sheepishly retreated.

However, the victim did not let the thief go and followed him as he got into his own car.

It is unclear what the car thief was trying to steal, but the attempted theft comes amid a rise in car exhausts being stolen in Sydney.

The exhausts are stolen from public places all over the city for their precious metal.

Appearing shocked to be caught, he asked the man: ‘Is that yours? Seriously?’

It is unclear what the car thief was trying to steal, but the attempted theft comes amid a rise in car exhausts being stolen in Sydney

The parts are then sold to scrap yards for anything between $50 to $1,000.

The most popular vehicles targeted by thieves are Hondas, Subarus and Toyotas.

NSW Police have been contacted for comment.