Sydney café, Nuriyah Cafe, owner defends employee with Tourette Syndrome

An upset bar owner has rushed to defend one of his employees after a nasty online review criticized the barista’s disability.

Adam Kakaati, the owner of Nuriyah Café in Sydney’s southwestern suburb of Gregory Hills, said Vari Desho is his best barista in town, despite suffering from Tourette syndrome.

However, an angry customer said Mr Desho’s “tics” – involuntary noises or movements – caused them to leave the cafe without eating or paying because they felt uncomfortable.

Adam Kakaati, the owner of Nuriyah Café (left) in the Sydney suburb of Gregory Hills, said Vari Desho (right) is his best barista in town, despite suffering from Tourette syndrome

The customer gave Nuriyah Cafe a one star rating because Mr. Desho’s Tourettes Syndrome made them uncomfortable (photo, the negative review)

“Unfortunately, the front of house team member had a physical condition that we initially rejected,” the review read.

“It makes him “bark” and like we said we thought it would pass, especially since when he took our order it stopped altogether.

“Unfortunately it got much worse then and much louder and more consistent. We felt so bad and really wanted to stay, but when it got so bad we couldn’t even talk, we reluctantly had to cancel our order and leave.”

Mr Kakaati was quick to fire back with a post of his own.

“Today at Nuriyah it was brought to our attention that a customer took it upon themselves to post a negative review about one of our employees,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Here at Nuriyah, we treat all our employees and customers like family and we wanted to share how we feel about the incident that happened this weekend.

“We welcome and support anyone with a life-changing condition.”

The defending boss later said the review made him “so angry” because Mr. Desho is unable to help his condition.

“His knowledge of coffee, all about the machine and the way he makes it, nobody does it better than him,” Mr. Kaakati told the Herald Sun.

Adam Kakaati said his employees at Nuriyah Cafe are “like family” and said the review made him “so angry” because Mr. Desho didn’t do anything wrong (photo, food from Nuriyah Cafe)

“I told him never to say sorry to someone like that. You haven’t done anything wrong.

“People said, ‘It can affect your business,’ but I don’t care. He has a family to support and he is one of the best workers I have.”

Commentators under Kakaati’s emotional post also defended Mr. Desho, urging the reviewer to be insensitive.

“I know this man personally and it is heartbreaking to see someone go to such lengths to write such a review,” one wrote.

“He’s such a nice man, who would do anything to make you happy and comfortable. You should be ashamed.’

“It makes me so happy to see a company that supports inclusion and stands by it when challenged. It’s people like this who will bring about positive change when it comes to stigma and judgment,” said another.