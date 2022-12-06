Sydney businesswoman Helen Maru Rosamond guilty of defrauding NAB ban

The money was used for interior design, rent and very expensive landscaping

A Sydney executive found guilty of defrauding National Australia Bank out of millions of dollars has been sent to prison.

Helen Mary Rosamond, 47, walked through the main entrance of Sydney’s Downing Center District Court for what would be the last time on Tuesday.

The businesswoman blew a kiss to her supporters as she was taken from the courtroom by correctional officers after Judge Robert Sutherland ruled in favor of the Crown’s request to detain her and revoked her bail.

Helen Rosamond (pictured) was found guilty of defrauding the National Australia Bank

Rosamond faced court last week where Judge Sutherland allowed her to stay on bail while arrangements were made for her teenage son.

The court was told that one of the twins she adopted was living with her now ex-husband Geoffrey Rosamond, but arrangements were made shortly before the court hearing on Tuesday.

“Mr. Rosamond has signed consent orders and forwarded them to Ms. Rosamond,” the businesswoman’s lawyer, Anton Hughes, told the court.

Judge Sutherland found that the “special circumstances” had not been established and ordered Rosamond to be taken into custody pending sentencing.

The businesswoman (pictured) was found guilty of 90 counts in November

The 47-year-old was found guilty of 90 counts of fraud and bribery against the NAB last month. She was acquitted of two charges.

A district court jury found she paid millions in bribes to bribe Rosemary Rogers, who worked as chief of staff for two former NAB executives and is now in jail.

Rosamond was found guilty of sending falsified and inflated invoices from her event management company Human Group to the bank and using the profits for her own personal benefits.

Rogers said at trial that she received a house, BMW car, boat, vacations and other benefits after approving bogus bank invoices for the businesswoman.

The jury found that Rosamond charged NAB with personal expenses, including $228,747 for an interior decorator, $100,000 in rent, $372,611 to furnish her home, and $17,888 in artwork.

Rosamond will appear in court for a hearing in March.