A Sydney businessman has been jailed after defrauding a Queensland printing company out of more than $2 million through shell companies and false directorships.

Self-proclaimed startup pioneer and cryptocurrency investor Abdul Helou, 38, was sentenced to up to 16 months in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to his role in the plan.

Magistrate James Viney imposed the sentence, which included an eight-month non-parole period, after discovering that Helou had helped James Leon defraud the Queensland PMFA cases for more than $2 million.

“I have no doubt that the huge amount of money disbursed by PMFA … makes these violations very serious,” the magistrate said.

Mr Leon is still under investigation.

The scheme, which ran for six months in late 2020 and early 2021, used shell companies to file fraudulent lease applications and listed employees as directors of these companies without their knowledge, the court ruled.

The fraud was sophisticated and involved a great deal of planning, Mr Viney said.

Helou, whose wife cried and hugged him before being escorted by police officers from Parramatta’s local court, was given 10 percent of the money illegally obtained from PMFA.

The vast majority of the $2 million has yet to be repaid to PMFA, which has recovered $32,000 to date.

The court had previously heard that Helou had tried but failed to obtain another $840,000 through the scheme.

Helou, who owns his own real estate company AI Development Group, was forced into committing fraud after the Covid-19 pandemic hit his business, causing him to suffer from PTSD and depression.

“This was the reason for being involved in the fraudulent acts that defrauded the victim company,” said Mr Viney.

When imposing the sentence, the magistrate took into account an apology from Helou who said he regretted his actions.

The fraud was inappropriate for Helou, the magistrate acknowledged.

However, he turned down an offer from Helou’s lawyer Sam Abbas for an intensive correction order.

“The gravity of his actions in committing the fraud in my mind requires a full-time custodial sentence,” said Mr Viney.

The sentence has been retroactively postponed for two months because of the time Helou had already spent in custody before he was released on bail.

If he is released on parole, he will go free on January 19 next year.

His full prison term expires on September 9, 2023.



He also reportedly owned 32 percent of Spanish football club Rayo Vallecano and unsuccessfully tried to buy the Central Coast Mariners A-League club last year.