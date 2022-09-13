Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne weather: Australia set for third consecutive La Nina this summer

Advertisement

Another summer of heavy rains and damp, sticky nights is upon much of Australia as forecasters announce a rare third consecutive La Nina weather event.

The outlook for the remainder of 2022 has been raised to an established La Nina, according to atmospheric and oceanic indicators, which inform the Bureau of Meteorology’s La Nina warning system, the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

The BOM observed cooling in the central tropical Pacific in recent months, along with trade winds and equatorial cloud cover – all typical La Nina indicators.

People look out for flooded houses next to an old Windsor Bridge along the overflowing Hawkesbury River in Sydney’s northwestern suburb of Windsor on July 6, 2022

Local residents face flooding in Australia’s Lismore on March 31, 2022 after the town was flooded twice in a month

It comes after months of reports of a likely third appearance of the weather pattern, leading to heavier than usual rainfall and cooler temperatures on the north and east coasts.

Conditions in La Nina were blamed for devastating flooding in southeastern Queensland and the NSW Northern Rivers this year.

“Models indicate that this La Nina event could peak in the spring and return to neutral by early 2023,” the BOM said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed a third consecutive La Nina weather system for this summer

Above-average rainfall on the east coast is expected to peak in the spring, but to last until February 2023

Three consecutive years of La Nina is an unusual event, having only happened three times since 1900.

The statement added that climate change continues to affect climates locally and around the world, with temperatures rising around 1.47 degrees in Australia for the period 1910-2020.

In the south of the country, rainfall in the cold season has decreased by 10-20 percent in recent decades.

There has also been a trend towards high-intensity rainfall occurring over a short period of time, especially in northern Australia.