Sydney brand The Daily Edited goes into liquidation

A luxury fashion brand loved by Australia’s rich and fabulous has gone into liquidation.

The Daily Edited, which specialized in engraving people’s initials on bags, phone cases and other items, was wound up following a meeting with company members on September 30.

The glamorous brand is going into liquidation just over a year after co-founder Alyce Tran quietly sold her stake.

Despite liquidation, the company was still posting videos of its products on its Facebook page as of Thursday.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted The Daily Edited for comment.

Tran and Tania Liu launched The Daily Edited in 2014 after meeting three years earlier while working at a law firm in Perth, building it into a $25 million fashion powerhouse with stores in Sydney and New York, in addition to their online offering .

The former business partners initially started with a clothing line in 2011 – but after the business failed, they looked into blogging.

Eventually, the couple quit their day jobs as lawyers to start an online leather goods business to provide a service that high-end fashion houses have always done, but apply it in an affordable way.

Launching with just 50 pieces, the pair listed their leather goods for sale on Instagram before it was all snapped up within a week.

The TDE brand was known for its focus on individuality and personalisation, reflecting its ‘you can make it your own’ ethos.

Its expansion saw it sell personalized leather goods in store through a partnership with David Jones in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

The company opened stores in Chadstone Shopping Center in Melbourne, Pitt Street Mall in Sydney’s CBD and on Bleecker Street in New York.

It then opened a flagship store in the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney’s CBD in 2021.

Phoebe Burgess poses for a mirror selfie with a The Daily Edited phone case

The Daily Edited specializes in monogrammed leather goods at a more affordable price than similar services offered by luxury brands

The brand has also previously collaborated with department stores in Singapore at Robinsons and Tangs.

Several well-known faces have previously worked with the brand.

Hailey Baldwin collaborated with The Daily Edited in 2016, promoting a collection tagged #theHAILEYedited.

In 2017, movie star Sylvester Stallone, Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet’s three daughters were featured in the #MeetTheStallones campaign promoting a new collection for TDE.

However, the beginning of the end came after Liu launched legal action against his business partner in the NSW Supreme Court in December 2019, claiming Tran spent thousands of dollars of the company’s money on himself in breach of his duties as a company director.

Alyce Tran (right) and Tania Liu (left) launched The Daily Edited in 2014 after meeting three years earlier while working at a law firm in Perth

Tran previously said in a statement to Daily Mail Australia that she is ‘vigorously defending’ the allegations against her and has ‘filed a cross-claim raising a number of significant issues against Liu’.

Tran said she had made the decision to sell her stake in the company to Liu.

“I’ve given a lot to this business in terms of my time and life and ideas – with the product I’ve left no stone unturned in terms of the range,” she said.

It is not known how much Trans’s share was sold for – but the sale will mark the end of the couple’s lawsuit.

Liu confirmed that it would mark the end of the lawsuit between the couple as well as with Tran and The Daily Edited.

Since then, Tran has continued to build his existing residential business.

Liu said she would continue to expand The Daily Edited both locally and internationally, but has not commented on news of the company’s liquidation.