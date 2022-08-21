Sydney back to being Australia’s cocaine capital as wastewater testing reveals drug use locations

A shocking report has revealed Sydney has reclaimed its title as Australia’s cocaine capital after Covid lockdowns temporarily put the city’s drug scene to rest.

According to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission’s (ACIC) National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program, an average of 910 mg of cocaine is consumed each day by every 1,000 Sydneysiders, the highest number in the country.

The data is supported by a recent jump in drug-related arrests.

Wastewater tests showed that residents of Sydney are Australia’s largest cocaine users, with a daily consumption of 910 mg per 1,000 people

The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research discovered a post-Covid record of 275 people arrested statewide in December 2021 for cocaine possession.

Most cocaine-related arrests in Sydney were made in the CBD and eastern suburbs of the city, with Randwick and Waverley taking the bulk of the arrests.

ACIC CEO Michael Phelan said the increase in drugs detected in wastewater could be the result of drug syndicates recovering money lost during Covid lockdowns.

Data shows that residents of Sydney, Canberra, Perth and Brisbane drink an average of 1,600 drinks per 1,000 daily

Organized crime groups have redoubled their efforts to supply key illicit drug markets as Covid restrictions eased, generating significant illicit revenue, but they continue to face challenges, not least from law enforcement agencies, he said.

“Our report helps address harmful drug use by improving knowledge about these influences so that tailor-made supply, demand and harm reduction efforts can be developed and implemented by decision-makers on a range of drug and public health issues.”

The National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program released its 16th report last month, outlining where drugs are most active in Australia from December 2021 to February 2022.

In late July, a massive drug bust discovered a Colombian cocaine ring operating out of a regional Queensland town (pictured, one of the men involved is arrested by police)

Wastewater results showed that NSW also hosted the largest regional population of cocaine users with an average consumption of 550 mg per day.

High levels of cocaine use were also noted in Melbourne and Hobart.

Although Queensland’s wastewater failed to produce high results for cocaine, Brisbane was found to be the country’s largest consumer of MDMA.

Data shows that an average of 470 mg of MDMA is consumed each day by 1,000 Brisbane residents.

275 people were arrested in NSW for cocaine possession in December 2021, with the majority of Sydney’s arrests centered in the CBD and Eastern Suburbs (lighter shades show areas with fewer arrests, darker ones show more arrests)

Melbourne and Darwin came in second with an average of 190 mg per 1,000 people per day.

The largest nicotine users were found to be regional residents of the Northern Territory, followed by people in Darwin and Hobart.

Hobart and Darwin also recorded high alcohol consumption with an average of 2,600 standard drinks every 1,000 people drank per day.

Residents of Sydney, Canberra, Perth and Brisbane were found to be lighter drinkers with an average of 1,600 drinks per 1,000 per day.

Police seized more than $1 million (above) in a raid related to an alleged Colombian cocaine cartel operating in Australia

Overall, use of methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, heroin and ketamine was higher in capital cities, while use of alcohol, nicotine, MDA, oxycodone, fentanyl and cannabis was higher in regional communities.

Australia was found to have the highest methylamphetamine consumption of 25 countries and the sixth highest cannabis use of 16 countries.

The National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program uses data from 56 wastewater treatment plants across the country, covering 56 percent of the population.

Sydney hairdresser Amy Hazouri (above) was murdered last Saturday in the murder of her client, former gang woman Lamet Fadlallah

NSW and Queensland are the most controlled states with 11 withdrawal facilities each, while the Northern Territory only uses two and the ACT has one.

The rise in drug use and crime has seen a number of arrests and raids this year.

On Thursday, police arrested three men after discovering nearly 750 kg of methylamphetamine with an estimated street value of $675 million.

The drugs were found in 24 shipping containers in Port Botany on July 27.

A raid on Port Botany in late July revealed 750kg of methylamphetamine (above) in busy Sydney Harbor

Police claim the men are part of a syndicate that brings illegal drugs to Sydney.

Photos showed that the police accompanied the men aged 34, 26 and 24 with a man in the photo with an Oodie.

Federal police also detained an alleged branch of a Colombian drug cartel driven from a sleepy town in southeastern Queensland in late July.

On Thursday, police arrested three men after discovering nearly 750kg of methylamphetamine (pictured, the arrests of one of the men seen with an Oodie)

A total of nine people, including two Colombian nationals, were arrested in the arrest for establishing a “cocaine school” in Durong.

Sydney’s organized crime underworld has recently erupted in a spate of revenge killings as more people try to get their hands on the lucrative drug industry.

Last Saturday, an innocent hairdresser, Amy Hazouri, was killed in the murder of former gang woman Lamet Fadlallah.

The two women were killed while sitting in a Toyota 4WD outside Mrs Fadlallah’s home in Revesby.