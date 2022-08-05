Sydney ‘are confident they can KEEP Buddy Franklin and sign him to a one-year extension

The Sydney Swans remain confident they can sign Buddy Franklin to a new one-year deal and fend off the Brisbane Lions’ interest.

According to the Herald Sunthe Swans believe they are ‘close’ to agreeing a 12-month extension with the AFL superstar and were ‘surprised’ by reports that the 35-year-old was linked with a move north of the border .

Franklin’s nine-year deal with the Swans expires at the end of the season and the Lions emerged as surprising candidates for his signature, with the attacker reportedly dissatisfied with Sydney’s unwillingness to comply with his demands.

Buddy Franklin has reportedly set his sights on a move to the Brisbane Lions next season

The two-time premiership winner reportedly wants to stick around $750,000 a year with the Swans, with the club’s bid of $500,000.

However, Sydney is confident they can reach an agreement to keep Franklin in Sydney for at least one more season.

Franklin, who joined the club earlier this year with 1,000 AFL goals, has reached the Grand Finals twice since leaving Hawthorn for Sydney, but lost on both occasions.

The Swans are firmly in contention for the flag this season, sitting fourth on the ladder with three rounds of the home and away season to go.

Franklin’s nine-year deal with the Swans expires at the end of the current season

The Swans have reportedly offered Franklin a $500,000-a-year deal for next season, but the 35-year-old would instead demand about $750,000 a year

However, they face some major off-season decisions with Ryan Clarke, Jake Lloyd, Joel Amarty, Hayden McLean and Paddy McCartin all set to hit the market.

The Swans are aware that they cannot financially tie Franklin too much if they want to keep all of their upcoming free agents.

Meanwhile, the Lions have been pouring cold water on speculation they were in the box to sign the veteran this summer.

According to Channel 9, Brisbane emerged as a serious option for Franklin. Clearly, his wife and agent, Jesinta Franklin, is motivated to move north to be closer to family on the Gold Coast.

According to reports, his wife Jesinta wants to move north to be closer to their family

Swans CEO Tom Harley said rumors of a link between Franklin and Brisbane were ‘news to me’

However, 3AW Sportsday reported that Swans CEO Tom Harley spoke off-air after an interview, saying Franklin’s latest development was “news to me.”

Franklin would join another contender for the premiership in the Lions and his arrival at the Gabba would bolster an already healthy forward line for Brisbane, boasting Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood and Charlie Cameron in their ranks.

But Lions coach Chris Fagan seemed to put the brakes on the rumors on Friday.

“I would have thought that if they move to Queensland that might be an indication that Bud is going to retire from AFL football,” he told the Herald Sun.

Lions coach Chris Fagan poured cold water on speculation

“When it comes to moving them here, and. someone extends his hand from his camp and suggests that he still wants to play, then we as a football club would be remiss not to start talking to him.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s a Sydney Swans player, and if that happened, it would happen when the season is over.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, but as I see it now, if he moves to Queensland to live there, I would suggest that he retire.”