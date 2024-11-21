Sydney Airport promises 15-minute security screening and new bag drop technology as part of $200million upgrade

Sydney Airport is about to undergo its first major upgrade in more than 30 years.

The $200 million renovation of the T2 domestic terminal will include updated facilities and a faster check-in process that will take less than 15 minutes.

The transformation will include a completely new layout for the busy terminal, more self-service check-in kiosks and faster security lanes.

By employing new baggage drop technology, the approximately 17 million passengers who use the domestic terminal each year can expedite their departures.

The terminal currently processes 1,500 bags per hour during peak times, but the upgrade will mean this will increase to 1,800 bags per hour by 2026.

“95 per cent of passengers will travel from curb to boarding area in less than 15 minutes,” Sydney Airport said in a statement.

Sydney Airport chief executive Scott Charlton said the changes will make the terminal one of the “fastest and most efficient in Australia”.

“These improvements will not only transform safety performance but will also support future demand, ensuring Australia’s busiest airport terminal can accommodate the significant growth in passenger numbers we are forecasting,” he said.

‘These significant improvements build on a series of improvements made over the last 12 months at T2.

‘Including the opening of the first department store at an Australian domestic airport in December 2023, new food, beverage and retail offerings.

“All designed to enhance the passenger experience and elevate the journey from start to finish.”

The transformation, which will be completed by the end of March 2025, will have seven processing lines spanning 26 meters and will include enhanced security technology and “state-of-the-art scanners.”

Making it even faster and more convenient for travelers is “next-generation security technology” that will allow items like laptops and liquids to remain in carry-on luggage.

With this important change, each security lane will be able to process 500 travelers every hour.

And good news for many passengers is that there will be security lanes for family and assistance, as well as two elevators on the other side of security for easy access to the food court and doors.

Charlton said Sydney Airport is “working hard” to minimize disruption and ensure the terminal remains operational during the upgrade.