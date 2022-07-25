Sydney Airport delays and chaos as fog, technical issues force travellers to queue outside

Thousands of travelers have been forced to wait outside Sydney Airport in the cold as early morning fog causes massive flight delays and endless queues.

Monday morning, a huge roadside queue outside the terminal was seen as frustrated travelers waited to get through security.

As the fog lifted just before 9am local time, the airport warned flights could be delayed by up to 40 minutes.

Shocking photos showed countless people queuing on the street, while in the terminal, travelers had to line up behind check-in counters, unsure if they would catch their flight on time.

The airport apologized, saying a technical problem caused one of its security lines to stop working.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience. A technical problem has caused us to temporarily have one less security lane than normal in T2. We are working with airlines to help everyone get started, thank you for your patience,” the airport tweeted.

Qantas said in a statement: “Due to the fog in Sydney this morning, a number of flights over the network have been delayed. Check the Qantas app to find out if your flight has been affected.”

Travelers said trying to board their flights on Monday was a “total nightmare.”

“Worst security queue I’ve seen in 30 years of travel,” someone tweeted with a photo of a queue hundreds of feet long.

“I’ll probably queue longer to get through security than I’ll be in the air,” said another.

“If people make their flight this morning, it will be a miracle,” one tweet read.

“I’m standing in line in the parking lot for security. I think I am about an hour away from the actual arrival. Travel sucks, really,’ said one woman.

“If you’re flying from Sydney Airport T2 this morning and you’re not there yet, you might want to reconsider.”

