‘Sworn-ish’: George Santos appears in Congress but remains unofficial member

Santos’ statement appears to have been removed online, while some others remain public.
Loading
Nevertheless, political pundits and astute Twitter users were quick to highlight 34-year-old Santos, an accused serial fabulist whose actions are under investigation by the New York Attorney General and the district attorneys of Nassau County and Queens. . Authorities in Brazil are also trying to reinstate a 15-year fraud charge against him.
“The very first thing George Santos put on paper from Congress, isn’t it? Shocked,” said one Twitter user.
“At best it was a scheduled post and his people forgot to cancel it. Worst case, we all know,” wrote another.
“Sworn in” was another reply, apparently referring to Santos who had the New York Post he was “Jewish,” after claiming he embellished his heritage.
Santos was elected in November to represent New York’s 3rd district, flipping a crucial seat for the Republican Party. A firestorm followed last month after the New York Times and others outlined apparent fabrications in Santos’ work and educational background and personal history.
“If I have disappointed anyone by the embellishment of my resume, then I am sorry,” Santos, who has denied any criminal wrongdoing in the United States or elsewhere, told WABC radio in New York last week, adding: “I will be sworn in. will take office.”
Democrats have demanded his resignation; Republican congressional leaders, including McCarthy, remained largely silent despite calls not to sit.
On his first day Tuesday, carrying a backpack and walking the halls, Santos avoided questions from swarming reporters. In the House chamber, he was largely alone on the Republican side during the votes, endorsing McCarthy for Speaker.
McCarthy has failed in seven rounds of voting to earn the 218 votes needed to take over the gavel. His inability to win the job with one vote—something not seen since 1923—has exposed party divisions, with hard-right GOP holdouts unimpressed by his concessions during his leadership bid .
Without a Speaker-elect, the House cannot conjure all members to vote in favor of a set of rules, and further delays will also affect committee work and prevent new members like Santos from accessing basic office functions such as email.
Washington Post
Get a letter from our foreign right away correspondents about what is making headlines worldwide. Sign up here for the weekly What in the World newsletter.