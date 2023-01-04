‘Sworn-ish’: George Santos appears in Congress but remains unofficial member

Santos’ statement appears to have been removed online, while some others remain public. Loading Nevertheless, political pundits and astute Twitter users were quick to highlight 34-year-old Santos, an accused serial fabulist whose actions are under investigation by the New York Attorney General and the district attorneys of Nassau County and Queens. . Authorities in Brazil are also trying to reinstate a 15-year fraud charge against him. “The very first thing George Santos put on paper from Congress, isn’t it? Shocked,” said one Twitter user. “At best it was a scheduled post and his people forgot to cancel it. Worst case, we all know,” wrote another.

“Sworn in” was another reply, apparently referring to Santos who had the New York Post he was “Jewish,” after claiming he embellished his heritage. Santos was elected in November to represent New York’s 3rd district, flipping a crucial seat for the Republican Party. A firestorm followed last month after the New York Times and others outlined apparent fabrications in Santos’ work and educational background and personal history. “If I have disappointed anyone by the embellishment of my resume, then I am sorry,” Santos, who has denied any criminal wrongdoing in the United States or elsewhere, told WABC radio in New York last week, adding: “I will be sworn in. will take office.” Democrats have demanded his resignation; Republican congressional leaders, including McCarthy, remained largely silent despite calls not to sit. On his first day Tuesday, carrying a backpack and walking the halls, Santos avoided questions from swarming reporters. In the House chamber, he was largely alone on the Republican side during the votes, endorsing McCarthy for Speaker.