Switch to squash the southern heatwave and bring down the frigid temps: What the weather looks like where you live

A fresh change will bring relief to sweltering southern cities as it moves east across the country on Wednesday.

The change is expected to reach Adelaide first, before heading east during the afternoon.

Eastern capitals will have to wait for relief as temperatures in Melbourne and Sydney are still expected to hit 32°C and 29°C.

By New Year’s Eve, it will be mild and warm across most of Australia, according to the Met Office.

The La Niña weather pattern, which has made the past three years much wetter than normal, will soon come to an end, but that will likely lead to more wildfires in 2023.

People are shown spending time on a beach in Adelaide as a heat wave reached 40 degrees on Tuesday.

South Australia had a full fire ban on Tuesday as temperatures soared. In the photo, people on a beach in Adelaide.

La Niña has brought very heavy rain and devastating flooding to eastern Australia since 2020, but the current pattern is expected to end in late January or February.

If, as widely forecast, La Niña is soon replaced by El Niño, Australia’s climate will change dramatically.

“Climate change and El Niño should join forces to produce record heat,” he said. Australian Sky News Meteorologist Rob Sharpe.

Much of the country will be drier than usual, with an increased threat of fires and droughts likely to start in some areas, but the dams should help communities survive at least until the end of next year.

“Essentially, it’s time to prepare for a shift from one extreme to the other,” he said.

Of more immediate concern, New Year’s Eve ‘is it looks quite warm and humid on the east coast,’ Jonathan How from BoM told Daily Mail Australia.

There will be a couple of showers from southeast Queensland, to eastern New South Wales and eastern Victoria.

Wednesday’s cold front is expected to reach Melbourne around midday and Hobart in the afternoon, bringing possible isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will drop by 10-15C and are expected to stay around average or below average on Thursday and Friday, before warming up again over the weekend.

Elevated areas of Victoria and Tasmania could also experience potentially damaging winds of up to 90km/h ahead of the change, which is expected to abate on Wednesday afternoon.

Bathers are seen on Port Melbourne Beach in Melbourne, Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

People celebrate Christmas at St Kilda Beach in Melbourne on Sunday December 25, 2022

A severe wind warning has been issued for the central and eastern ranges of Victoria, including the Grampians and Otways, and for the southern, central and eastern districts of Tasmania.

There are also advisories for parts of the Northern Territory’s Barkly district, where former Tropical Cyclone Ellie is dumping localized heavy rain causing flash flooding.

The system is expected to continue near Tennant Creek on Wednesday before moving northwest and intensifying over the Gregory District and the Kimberley region of Western Australia later in the week.

Good weather drew thousands of people to Melbourne’s St Kilda beach (pictured)

A dog with a toy Santa Claus on his back sits watching his owner pour champagne by the beach on December 25, 2022 in Lennox Head, NSW

Yachts arriving in Tasmania for the Sydney to Hobart race are expected to experience northerly winds overnight to south-westerly early Wednesday afternoon, along with a slight chance of rain.

Temperatures are forecast to warm again in south-eastern Australia through New Year’s Eve, turning warm to hot over the long weekend.

Wednesday: Sydney will be mostly sunny with a high of 29; Melbourne will be windy with a shower or two and a high of 28; Brisbane, possible morning shower, high 28.

Perth will be sunny, maximum 31; Adelaide, possible early shower, max 23; Hobart, windy, partly cloudy, max. 28; Canberra, sunny, max 32; and showers Darwin, possible thunderstorm, max 31.

By New Year’s Eve, Brisbane could see a couple of showers, but it will be mostly dry and around 22 degrees by midnight.

In Sydney, it will be mostly dry by the time midnight hits, but there could be a couple of showers during the day and maybe a thunderstorm.

“So for those lining up along the harbor, definitely bring a jacket or an umbrella for the day… at midnight it will be around 20 or 21 degrees,” Mr How said.

Melbourne will see a wet and fairly warm New Year’s Eve, with the weather dry and around 20C at midnight.

Canberra and Hobart will be around 15 degrees and a partly cloudy 2023 is being announced.

“Adelaide and Perth look sunny and dry on New Year’s Eve,” Mr How said. It will be around 5pm in Adelaide and 6pm in Perth at midnight.

“In Darwin there will be showers and a storm and around 26 as usual.”