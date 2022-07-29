Switch jobs, get a 10% pay bump; stay put, lose 2% in overall earnings, study shows

Quitters win, new research suggests. About 60 percent of workers who switched jobs from April 2021 to March 2022 saw their real income rise — an average of 9.7 percent.

Those who stayed with their company fared poorly. Only 47 percent saw their real income rise, and they typically saw their income fall by 1.7 percent when adjusted for inflation.

The study of the Pew Research Center suggests that changing jobs is a smart move as high inflation in 40 years comes at the expense of paychecks and employers struggle to fill job openings.

“Most employees who switched employers continued to see their real earnings rise, and amid a surge in demand for new hires, their advantage over other employees in this regard appears to be increasing,” researchers said.

Workers with only a high school diploma switched jobs more often than those with a college degree, Pew researchers found.

The so-called “big layoff” or “big layoff” of employees who left the workforce from early last year left gaps for companies to fill.

Employers posted 11.3 million job openings in May, slightly down from a March peak but still well above pre-Covid-19 levels, according to this month’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

Thursday a ‘now hire’ sign in a shop window in New York. Employers posted 11.3 million job openings in May, slightly below a March peak, but still well above pre-pandemic levels

Employees have been able to demand raises or negotiate higher salaries when they change employers.

Still, wage increases have failed to keep pace with runaway inflation of 9.1 percent on everyday items, costing the average U.S. household $5,915 more this year than in 2021.

Despite the potential benefits of switching jobs, not all employees update their resumes yet.

About 22 percent of American adults say they are “very” or “somewhat” likely to look for a new job in the next six months, according to Pew’s poll of more than 6,000 people this month.

But 37 percent said it was a difficult time to take a step.

A plethora of bleak economic signals can dampen workers’ willingness to change jobs.

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it would raise interest rates by 0.75 percent, slowing the economy in a bid to contain rising inflation.

The interest rate hike will cause interest rates on mortgages, credit cards and all types of loans to rise, increasing monthly bill payments and affecting Americans’ ability to repay debt.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the U.S. economy has contracted for the second quarter in a row, meeting the classic definition of a recession — usually when employers freeze hiring or lay off workers.

President Joe Biden says inflation is a problem, but insists the US is not in a recession.

The low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent and 1 million new jobs in the second quarter show that the “job market remains historically strong,” Biden said on Thursday.

A separate study this week highlighted another problem for job seekers: guessing the salary of a potential job when it’s not in the ad.

About 98 percent of those surveyed in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania said it was important to know a job’s salary before applying, but only 12 percent of online job openings in the US contained the information.

Lucas Martinez, an executive at Talent.com who led the survey of some 2,000 employees and job seekers, called for “complete salary transparency” and “more online job openings revealing salary scales by 2022.”