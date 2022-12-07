Swissport baggage handlers were fired after footage showed them vandalizing passengers’ luggage

[noscript_1]

Two baggage handlers who were filmed carelessly dumping passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt have been fired.

Footage taken at Melbourne airport shows Swissport Australia workers, who had been hired by Qantas, laughing as they banged on suitcases and lazily tossed them around.

Swissport has since confirmed that the two staff members have been made redundant.

“An urgent investigation has been carried out into the recent behavior of two members of the team at Melbourne airport handling customer baggage in an unacceptable manner,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Daily Mail Australia.

“As a result of that investigation, these individuals are no longer Swissport employees.”

Qantas had previously said the behavior was “not acceptable”, and that a third worker was also fired after the video surfaced. It is unclear what happened to that employee.

In the footage, a handler is seen lifting a bag over his head before hitting it with such force that it bounces, much to the amusement of his co-worker.

The same handler then tosses a small suitcase several feet into the air and over the belt, as if shooting a basketball.

At least two bags were thrown off the conveyor belt, disappearing from view, with no worker seeming to care.

The video was uploaded to TikTok on Friday and many were horrified by the lack of attention to travelers’ luggage.

One TikTokker asked “is this like a competition for who can destroy luggage the fastest?”, while another stated that the workers “should be fired on the spot.”

‘You got to be kidding! I bet they would kick a scandal if someone treated their stuff this way,” said another.

“Actually, it would take more effort to pick it up and forcefully throw it, rather than just put it on the carrier. If you don’t like it, find another job,’ wrote one.

‘When are they going to be fired?’ commented another.

“So wrong on so many levels, these men must be held accountable.”

Another said that cameras should be permanently installed to film the actions of baggage handlers.

Swissport says its team members work “together to ensure our customers’ expectations are met or exceeded” on its website (file image)

Swissport employs more than 68,000 workers at 315 airports in 50 countries.

An internal memo from Swissport was also provided to Daily Mail Australia, in which the company’s chief executive, Brad Moore, said: “The behaviors in the video let us all down.”

“Disrespectful behavior with our customers’ luggage and personal effects will not be tolerated and will result in severe disciplinary action.”

He added that the behavior depicted in the video was limited to “a small group of people.”

“Unacceptable behavior by a few individuals will not go unnoticed or be allowed to tarnish the quality of work of our entire team,” he said.