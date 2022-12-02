Swiss World Cup delight after five goal thriller against Serbia

Switzerland has qualified for the round of 16 by beating Serbia 3-2 in a thrilling group stage final.

There were first half goals from Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo for Switzerland. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic scored for Serbia as the teams went into the half with goals.

Remo Freuler made it 3-2 early in the second half as Switzerland began to take control of the chaotic game.

Brazil topped the group despite losing 1-0 to Cameroon. Switzerland secured second place with six points.

More to follow…