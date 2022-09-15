Swiss tennis sensation Roger Federer announces retirement

Roger Federer broke the news fans around the world had long feared when he announced on Thursday that he would retire from competitive tennis after next week’s Laver Cup in London.

The 41-year-old Swiss, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles and is considered by many to be the best player ever with a racket, has not played a game since last year’s Wimbledon.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer said in an Instagram post.

“I’ve worked hard to get back to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capabilities and limits, and the message I’ve been carrying lately is clear. I’m 41 years old.”

“I’ve played more than 1,500 games in 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I could have ever dreamed, and now I have to recognize when it’s time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my last.” his ATP event. Of course I will play more tennis in the future, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Federer, who dominated the men tennis after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, he has struggled with injuries in recent years.

He has had three knee surgeries in the past two years and his last competitive game was a quarter-final defeat to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon 2021.

Federer had announced he plans to return to the tour when he teams up with longtime rival and friend Rafa Nadal to play doubles at the Laver Cup in London. He also planned to play in the Swiss indoor tournament at home in Basel.

