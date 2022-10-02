Swiss police violently disperse anti-Iran protest at embassy

BERLIN (AP) – Swiss police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters outside the Iranian embassy in Bern after two men climbed the embassy fence and pulled the Iranian flag from a flagpole in the yard.

Police said late Saturday that no one was injured and that the “large crowd” of protesters were dispersed after using rubber bullets. The two demonstrators who entered the embassy grounds have been arrested in the Swiss capital, according to police.

Police said they used rubber bullets after several other protesters at the unauthorized demonstration tried to follow the two men who entered the embassy grounds first and also tried to enter the premises.

It was not immediately clear whether more protesters were being held.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in the past two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained by vice squad in the capital Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory Muslim headscarf too loosely.

Outside of Iran, thousands of protesters have also staged demonstrations in European countries and elsewhere over Amini’s death. They have also expressed anger at the treatment of women and the wider repression in the Islamic Republic.

