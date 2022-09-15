Swiss firm creates fortified underground bunkers for ‘the most powerful individuals in the world’

A Swiss firm is offering to build apocalypse-proof fortified bunkers underneath the residences of ‘the most powerful individuals in the world’.

Oppidum has unveiled its new L’ Heritage 10,760 sq. ft fortified underground bunkers described as ‘optimised for super-luxury everyday lifestyle, while prepared for all surface threats’.

An ‘Oppidum’, the eponymously named underground bunker, is fully airtight and gastight and can be completely isolated from the outside atmosphere if required, such as in the case of a man-made or natural disaster.

Arriving by surface helicopter pad, home-owners can descend almost 50ft below ground to enter a huge garage space designed for prestige car collections.

After passing through an airlock, fully equipped as a decontamination chamber, features include a private art gallery, secure meeting lounge, comfortable bedroom suites, indoor garden, spa and other leisure amenities for everyday use.

There is also a vault to store collections of art masterpieces, gold, cash and other valuables.

An optional armoury can be installed built to NATO-standard ballistic and blast protection levels, using high-density concrete with the same formulation used to build nuclear power plants.

Oppidum say their bunkers are available in the EU, UK, USA and UAE. Applying technology from NASA, store rooms contain stocks of long-lasting and nutritious food, sufficient for months or even years. The separate medical room has its own secure storage for essential medical supplies

Jakub Zamrazil, Oppidum founder and chief executive officer, said: ‘We take an optimistic view of the world. But not all events are foreseeable or preventable. It is wise to be prepared to weather the storm when necessary.

‘In an uncertain world, an Oppidum provides peace of mind. It is a place of strength that enables our clients to preserve and protect what matters most.’

In terms of price, an entry-level Oppidum starts at $10 million, with no upper limit. The L’Heritage model is around $100million, the CEO explained, with the final price depending on location, size and fit out

‘Every client has different requirements and every Oppidum is bespoke — that is, designed to meet those individual requirements,’ he added.

‘Every existing residence presents different challenges according to location and site characteristics.’

Interior fit out can vary enormously in types of amenities and finish, he concluded.

‘An Oppidum integrates the highest levels of environmental and military protection systems seamlessly into a luxurious addition to an existing family estate,’ the company said.

Oppidum says its bunkers are available in the following markets: EU, UK, USA and UAE.

Applying technology from NASA, store rooms contain stocks of long-lasting and nutritious food, sufficient for months or even years. The separate medical room has its own secure storage for essential medical supplies.

Access to the spacious underground garage, known as the Parc Fermé and guarded by an internal security gate, is via a hydraulically actuated ramp set into the ground so as to be almost invisible.

Oppidum’s main entrance is an airlock, fully equipped as a decontamination chamber. It is enclosed by two sets of custom-made Oppidum blast doors.

The outer door is controlled by a multi-biometric reader that simultaneously scans face, iris, palm and fingerprints.

The inner blast door leads to a magnificent entrance hall laid with fine-grained solid wood flooring.

The ceiling soars almost 17ft overhead and is decorated with opulent hand-crafted glass chandeliers

The bunker includes an inner garden mimicking the outdoors. Flowers and plants are sustained by sophisticated automatic irrigation. Through full-light spectrum simulation, the sun rises and sets and the seasons change in the skylight overhead

The retreat also has a swimming pool, filled with saltwater or freshwater, plus a full collection of exercise machines

Water is supplied from deep underground by a private well, entirely independent of the public supply. In case of a power outage, blackout or instability in the grid, the power system seamlessly switches to one of its multiple fail-safe alternative power sources, including twin diesel generators and back-up batteries

State-of-the-art fire protection, ventilation, temperature and humidity control systems keep items in perfect condition

An indoor cinema is also included in the space, optimised to cater for the tastes of the global elite isolated from the outside

At the touch of a button, the opaque safety glass wall becomes transparent, revealing a private art gallery beyond

The hidden technology that sustains life underground is housed in a suite of technical rooms. The main systems operate autonomously, with backup circuits if required

The retreat also has a swimming pool, filled with saltwater or freshwater, plus a full collection of exercise machines.

The air filtration unit is equipped with a CO2 removal system, combined with an auxiliary oxygen supply that provides breathable air when there is insufficient or no fresh air entering the building.

