Swing Voters Scramble Traditional Republican and Democratic Political Coalitions
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – A few weeks before the Ohio Senate primaries, Kristen Bentz stood outside a supermarket in suburban Cleveland, feeling torn about the race.
Ms. Bentz, 46, hated the idea of one-party democratic control in Washington, and thought President Biden had “reacted slowly” to pressing challenges such as inflation and high gas prices. But she was also alarmed by the right-wing bias of her state’s Republican primaries — and shocked by the influence Donald J. Trump still seemed to wield.
“I’m getting more and more disgusted with the Republican Party,” Ms. Bentz, an X-ray technician from North Olmsted, Ohio, said in a follow-up interview this month, explaining why she was inclined to support the Democratic Party. Senate candidate, Tim Ryan. “It just breaks my heart.”
Persuasive voters like Ms. Bentz are rare in today’s highly polarized political environment. But interviews with dozens of voters, elected officials and party strategists in recent months make it clear that at this fleeting moment, a narrow but racially diverse group of voters for both parties is still up for grabs. These Americans are turning upside down traditional assumptions about swing voters in highly unpredictable ways and shifting long-term political coalitions.
Some are suburban white voters, like Ms. Bentz, who has leaned to the right in the past but loathed Mr Trump and remains wary of his party. They are still deeply hampered by the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, shy away from sweeping abortion bans, and often support increased gun restrictions, especially after the recent onslaught of mass shootings. And they could play a powerful role in states like Pennsylvania, where Republicans have nominated a far-right election denier, Doug Mastriano, as governor, and Georgia, where Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has repeatedly stumbled. A similar dynamic could emerge in states like Michigan and Arizona, where voters head to Primary Day next week.
At the same time – amid high inflation, still expensive gas, Mr. Biden’s abysmal approval ratings, and the fear of a recession — there are urgent warning signs for Democrats in the electorate, including with fixed constituencies. Some voters of color now seem, to varying degrees, to be increasingly open to support the Republicans.
“When we see a better economy in the hands of a Republican, we tend to vote for someone in the Republican Party,” said Audrey Gonzalez, 20, of Glendale, Arizona, as he discusses why Republicans are gaining ground with some Latino voters. .
Ms. Gonzalez is the daughter of immigrants from El Salvador and Mexico, she said, and the first in her family to attend college. She voted for Mr Biden two years ago in protest against Mr Trump and what she saw as his racist swear word. But she has been leaning towards Republicans this year, she said, citing several issues, including economic concerns.
For the first time in a New York Times/Siena College national poll published this month, Democrats had a higher share of support among white college graduates than among non-white voters. And a survey conducted this month for the AARP by a bipartisan polling team from Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research found that Democrats in Congress’ battlefield districts underperformed with black, Spanish and Asian American voters over 50 compared to previous elections – with especially worrying signs for Democrats in the last two constituencies.
Among Hispanic and Asian-American voters over 50, Democrats were only five and three percentage points ahead of the general congressional vote, with Democrats doing markedly better with Hispanic and Asian-American college graduates than those without a four-year college degree. had. , according to the survey.
In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats won 69 percent of Latino voters and 77 percent of Asian-American voters overall, according to exit polls. That data isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison, but it does suggest significant shifts between diverse groups of voters that Democrats hoped to strengthen as part of their grassroots.
“No one is sticking their head in the sand and not recognizing that there is softness among African American voters and Latinos and Asian Americans,” said John Anzalone, the founder of Impact Research and a prominent Democratic pollster. “You have to fight for every voter, and we have work to do to convince.”
For years, Democrats have argued over whether to prioritize convincing elusive swing voters or trying to excite grassroots voters, such as black and Hispanic voters, and young people across the board. But while the primary political imperative for both parties is to re-energize and expand their bases, some Democrats are increasingly arguing that in many races this year there will be no choice but to pursue both tracks. The question of who will be a swinging voter in 2022 is a fluid one, with broad swaths of Americans channeling their frustrations over complex economic issues to the party in power.
“I talk to families, especially those of Asian and Hispanic descent — I find there’s a particularly pronounced frustration with what’s going on right now,” said Lanhee J. Chen, a Republican nominee for California state comptroller. and a son of Taiwanese immigrants, in an interview the Saturday before Youth Work Day last month. California gas prices had risen well above $6 a gallon (they’ve since slightly fallen), and voters were outraged.
“There is a desire, especially in the economic field, for change,” said Mr. Chen, who later defeated several Democrats to become the top vote-catcher in the state’s primaries. “Those voters, I think, are becoming swing voters, even though they might not have been 20 years ago.”
Kim-Markella Franklin, 34, of Wichita, Kan., already considers herself a swinging voter. She supported Mr Biden in 2020 and supports abortion rights after being sexually abused as a teenager, she said. But she added that she struggled to identify the progress being made in favor of “lower-income, middle-income communities”.
“Look at gas prices. Look at inflation on food. I mean, and I’m working — and still struggling,” Ms Franklin said, when asked about Mr Biden’s tenure. “I just know it’s tough times right now.”
Abortion rights are “serious business,” she said, after being asked how they would affect her mid-term decision, “but that’s just one matter of everything that happens in our lives.”
It’s far too early to predict exactly how the dormant anger of voters in July, on both sides, will translate into November, and there are still unknowns about the landscape — including whether Mr. Trump will announce another presidential bid. before the midterm elections.
Republicans note that voters of all walks of life often focus most on wallet questions, a huge disadvantage for Democrats in the current climate. Democrats argue that normally loyal voters, frustrated with Washington and the country’s direction, won’t suddenly become Republicans — especially if Democrats can make the election more of a choice than a referendum on the party in power.
Tim Persico, the executive director of the House Democratic campaign arm, recognized the need to clearly contrast “what is our record and what is their record, what our plans are, what their plans are.” And he stressed that Democrats don’t take key constituencies for granted.
But he also suggested that Republicans were seen as increasingly extreme and opposition to the overthrow of Roe v. Wade was evident in many constituencies, across a wide range of districts.
“Roe v. Wade was quite popular. And get rid of it? Not popular,” Persico said, suggesting he had seen significant political impact. “Everywhere it’s been close before, it’s gone — everywhere — in our direction.”
Recent weeks have seen relatively encouraging signs for Democrats, despite the challenging fundamentals of this year’s campaigns. Some incumbent Democrats in key races surpass Mr Biden’s Approval Ratings. The Democratic fundraising lead online grew $100 million from the last quarter of 2021 to the most recent three-month period as Republicans face online fundraising challenges. And particularly flawed Republican candidates have some party tent races look more competitive for the Democrats.
“These highly educated suburban voters who pushed Biden over the edge may have really been up for grabs by Republicans,” said Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump Republican strategist. Now, she added, in some cases those voters must be viewed as “convincing because the Republican candidates are so far out of the mainstream.”
Some Democrats have been eyeing the 2020 ticket splitters – a small but sometimes politically influential group of voters who opposed Mr Trump but embraced Republicans in lower-level races — arguing that the GOP has become much more extreme since the last presidential election. Both election denial and abortion have dominated news cycles this summer, fueled by congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 attack and by Roe’s overthrow.
In Ohio, Ms. Bentz said she was comfortable enough with Mr. Ryan, who didn’t strike her as a “Liberal-Liberal.” By contrast, she said, she was sick of the effort some Republicans — including JD Vance, the Republican nominee — have gone to hugging Mr. Trump. She wanted more action to combat gun violence. And she lamented the twists that some had embraced to excuse the January 6 attack.
“It’s depressing that the Republican Party has spoken out about this man. I’m sorry, but I think he can care less about us,” she said. “They just throw away their beliefs and everything.”
Kirsten Noyes contributed to research.