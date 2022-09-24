Swindon teacher sacked after refusing to use pupil’s preferred pronouns without parental permission

<!–

A maths teacher has been fired after refusing to confirm a student’s gender change because he wanted to obtain permission from the student’s parents first.

Kevin Lister is suing his employers for unfair dismissal, claiming he is the victim of a ‘witch hunt’ for challenging ‘dangerous transgender ideology’.

He has been backed by campaigners as well as Tory MP Danny Kruger, who said he was ‘very concerned’ because the latest government guidance says the teacher had been within his right to exercise caution.

Lister, a teacher at a school in Swindon, had enjoyed a spotty 18-year teaching career before being dismissed for “gross misconduct” this month.

He had refused to refer to a biologically female student aged 17 by their preferred male name and he/him pronouns in A-level teaching.

The 59-year-old teacher told The Mail on Sunday he was concerned the ‘out of the blue’ request was a social transition which could set the teenager on the path to irreversible medical treatments.

“I wanted to at least make sure my student had parental support and made an informed decision,” he said. ‘As a parent myself, I would have been furious if my child had taken this step and I hadn’t been told.’

Sir. Lister said he was “let loose” when he approached the safeguarding officers and was told parents would not be informed of the student’s desire to identify as male in the classroom. The school’s guidance for supporting students in transition states that staff must ‘maintain confidentiality and only tell others about the person’s trans status with their permission’.

Sir. Lister said he then found himself in an ‘impossible position’: ‘I ended up pointing her out as politely as I could to avoid either naming her or endorsing transition without parental consent.’ A few weeks later, the student wanted to participate in a female mathematics Olympiad.

Sir. Lister said: ‘I put the names of the students on the board who wanted to participate and I put her name on the board as being a female name to enter a female math competition.’

Earlier this year, Mr. Lister said some students had made allegations of transphobia against him, and he was suspended in February pending an investigation and escorted off school grounds.

A disciplinary hearing last month upheld three complaints, namely that he had ‘subjected a transgender student’ to ‘transphobic discrimination’ and ‘harassment’ and ‘refused to use’ their preferred name and he/him pronouns.

Last month, then-Attorney General Suella Braverman said the law was clear that under-18s could not legally change their gender, meaning schools were not required to address children with a new pronoun.

He was also told in a letter earlier this month by the school’s deputy headteacher that he had ‘degraded’ the pupil by pointing in class and he was ‘insensitive’ by writing the woman’s name on the board in connection with the Olympiad.

The letter announcing his dismissal added: ‘We recognize that you are entitled to your beliefs, but it is my view that your treatment of [the student] violated his dignity.’

Sir. Lister has denied the allegations against him, saying he was simply trying to protect his student’s welfare.

Kruger, MP for Devizes, Wiltshire, said: “I am very concerned that a school agreed to confirm a child’s transgender identity without parental consent.”

A spokesman for the school said: ‘We cannot comment.’