Swimsuit clad Helen Skelton makes dig at ex Richie Myler as she takes their three kids to a lido

Helen Skelton made a thinly veiled dig at her ex Richie Myler on Tuesday, pointing out that it takes “18-24 months to fully recover from having a baby.”

The Countryfile presenter, 39, posted an upbeat photo of herself looking sensational in a swimsuit while spending time in the sun at a local lido in Cumbria with their two young sons Ernie, six, Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, seven months.

It comes a week after Helen’s estranged husband, 32, shared a much-loved photo with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32, as they enjoyed a romantic mini-break in Cornwall.

Rugby star Richie announced his split from the TV presenter in April – four months after they welcomed their third child together.

Helen put on a brave face and looked incredible in the deep-cut navy gingham swimsuit as she held their baby girl in her arms as their two boys played together in the background.

‘You wouldn’t believe it, but it’s Cumbria. Hands up if you come from the Eden Valley and spend your summers in an unheated outdoor pool??’ she wrote next to the shot.

TV favorite Helen also shared a slew of photos of the beautiful scenery from the fun outing with the three children she shares with her ex.

Elsewhere, on her Instagram Stories, the mother of three shared a quote that read: ‘It takes 18-24 months to fully recover from having a baby.

“If you feel like you’re ‘behind’ or ‘not where you want to be’ after 11 weeks or 6 months postpartum, remember you’re not.”

Helen’s thinly veiled dig at her ex comes after he went Instagram official with his new love Stephanie late last month.

Richie revealed in a love-up post that the duo had enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cornwall as he’d never visited the seaside town, noting that it was “worth a 32-year wait.”

The Leeds Rhinos fullback looked defeated as he hugged Stephanie – who is the daughter of his rugby team president – in a snap, as well as a clip of him swimming in the sea and a stunning shot of the landscape.

Stephanie was quick to respond, writing: ‘Thank you for the best weekend! LOVE YOU ️’

The posts came two weeks after Richie made his relationship with Stephanie Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together.

His relationship with Stephanie came to light in May, days after it was announced that his eight-year marriage to Helen was over.

Helen is said to feel “stunned” by the breakdown of her marriage, and a source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Helen is devastated.”

They continued, “Now she is contemplating life without him as he has moved on with his new partner.”

Richie insists there was no crossover, that he started a romance with Stephanie after their marriage collapsed, but Helen feels let down. They are still married and their baby is literally four months old.

“She thought their marriage was safe and she is totally shocked by what happened.”

Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, one of the wealthiest businessmen in Leeds and worth an estimated £175 million.

Former Blue Peter star Helen confirmed their split on Instagram, writing: ‘Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the parental home. We will do our best to co-parent our little children.”