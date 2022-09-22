Swimming in cold water may help you lose weight and protect against diabetes and heart disease

It can feel terrible. But the shakes can actually benefit you, potentially reducing your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Dutch researchers found that regular exposure to cold can somehow help the body control blood sugar levels.

Fifteen obese volunteers were exposed to temperatures as low as 10C (50F), equivalent to that of a cold bath or shower.

But instead of bravely taking a dip, the volunteers wore a special water-flow suit that managed their temperature for them.

All of them were made to shake for an hour a day for 10 days in a row.

Academics at Maastricht University took blood sugar tests from the participants before the experiment began, as well as right after.

The results showed that their blood sugar levels dropped from 5.84 to 5.67 mmol/L on average – equivalent to about 6 percent.

Fasting glucose levels above 5.5 mmol/L may indicate diabetes.

Blood pressure readings — which tend to be higher in obese people — also fell by 8.4 percent.

Adam Sellers and team said it showed that cold exposure could be an “alternative strategy for the treatment and prevention of type 2 diabetes”.

Type 2 diabetes affects around 4 million people in the UK and 37 million in the US.

It occurs when the body doesn’t make enough insulin, or if the hormone it makes doesn’t work properly – leading to high blood sugar levels.

When people eat carbohydrates, the food is broken down into blood sugar.

This causes glucose levels to rise.

As a result, the pancreas begins to release insulin – which enables the body to use the glucose for energy.

But over time, high blood sugar levels can cause insulin resistance.

Because the insulin is not as effective at breaking down the sugar, it causes the body to produce more and more of it.

Eventually, this causes the pancreas to wear out, sending the system into overdrive and causing blood sugar levels to remain high.

Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to blindness and leave patients having to have their limbs amputated or in a coma.

Previous research has shown that glucose is cleared more quickly when the body is cold because it triggers fat reserves to generate heat, which is done by burning excess calories stored internally.

It is for this very reason that some experts suggest that a cold bath or shower can help people trying to lose weight.

The latest study suggests that the rapid muscle contractions of shaking also help kick-start a metabolic response in the same way.

But more research is needed to confirm the exact mechanism before it can ever be advised for humans.

Lead author Adam Sellers said: ‘This is an important first step in investigating the impact of shivering on health.

“Our findings are promising and may have important health implications given that chilling improved many cardiometabolic health outcomes associated with diseases such as type 2 diabetes.”

Experts presented the research as an abstract at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

The tremors were measured with special devices placed on the skin, which record the electrical activity of the muscles, because not everyone visibly shows that they are trembling.