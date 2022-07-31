Swimmers make mad dash out ocean off Florida beach after TWO sharks are spotted in knee-deep water

Terrifying footage shows the moment when beachgoers were forced to make a frenzied escape from the ocean after not one, but two sharks were spotted off a Florida beach this weekend — the most recent in a series of sightings on the East Coast.

A resident was able to capture the terrifying encounter — which took place Saturday on scenic Neptune Beach, near Jacksonville.

Video shows the two sharks swimming in clear view of the camera, feet away from several swimmers who are seemingly unaware of their presence.

Someone can be heard shouting, “Get out of the water!” in the chilling clip, captured as swimmers rushed out of the knee-deep water.

Footage shows the sharks swimming in the shallows after the frenetic evacuation — in which no residents were injured, but tensions remained high along the North Florida coast.

It came as the most recent in a slew of shark sightings all along the East Coast, thanks to unusually high temperatures that caused the carnivorous animals to wander further north than usual.

Attacks have engulfed the usually shark-free waters around New York, as well as other northern locations such as Massachusetts and Maine.

The unusual attacks forced closures at several popular beaches, such as those in Cape Cod and Long Island, and another in Maine was halted after a citizen reportedly spotted a Great White.

Attacks in the Sunshine State have been frequent – some beachgoers have been badly bitten and can barely escape with their lives.

Nearby in Jacksonville, just miles from Neptune Beach, another shark was spotted on Saturday — with a resident reportedly bitten by the beast.

The attack left the unnamed man’s shin, reportedly “left in tatters” — as other swimmers watched the carnage in horror, according to witness Robert Alexander.

Alexander, who ran into the water with a lifeguard to help the man after hearing screams, described seeing the water red with blood immediately after the attack — and the shadow of a 6 to 7-foot shark reaching about 10 feet. foot under water.

Alexander told News4JAX in Jacksonville how he got the bleeding man to safety after chasing the shark away — an act of heroism that likely saved the man’s life.

“I started splashing, making a lot of loud noises and before I knew it it was kind of tunnel vision, and I grabbed him, put him on his boogie board,” Alexander said, adding that he was assisted by the lifeguard in the rescue.

The man reportedly suffered serious injuries to his leg as a result of the attack, which Alexander said was “virtually tattered” from his shin to his foot.

A woman can be seen leaving the water as swimmers wade in the waters seemingly oblivious to the two sharks

Shark attacks and sightings have been increasing lately, forcing the entire Atlantic from Florida to Maine to be closed

More than 1,000 miles north along the Atlantic coast, there have also been frequent bites, leading to multiple closures and New York government Kathy Hochul to issue an order for government agencies to increase shark surveillance.

The order followed a series of “Jaws”-style attacks off Long Island, in which four people were bitten after several sightings in multiple beach communities.

Before 2022, there were only 12 recorded unprovoked bites in New York’s history, including four from the past decade, according to the International Shark Attack File at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

“We are taking action to expand shark patrols and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations,” Hochul said during an announcement of the warrant at a news conference in New York’s Suffolk County earlier this month.

“I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

The governor said increased security measures would include deploying patrol boats, drones and helicopters along the South Shore of the Sound, as well as greater public outreach to residents about the dangers of the marine predators.

“Whether it’s land, sea, or air,” the governor said, “we’re going to patrol the shores more vigorously.”

As of July 3, the New York area has seen four shark bites at three different beaches on Long Island, as well as six more shark sightings, according to PIX11.

On the island, about 80 miles from Rockaway, the village of Quogue is asking area swimmers and boaters to exercise caution after a dead, 7-8 foot shark washed ashore.

Earlier this month on Long Island, about 80 miles from Rockaway, a 7-8 foot shark washed up on the beach off the small village of Quoge.

The sighting was reported by a resident of the area and washed ashore before it could be secured by authorities, according to Lt. Daniel Hartman.

Shark sightings continue to plague New York’s beaches, with video captured of one jumping out of the water in Queens

The video, captured by the Rockaway Times, sees the shark emerge briefly from the Atlantic to make a slight turn before returning to the water

Police in the region are in contact with local shark researchers to see what can be done and are asking people to contact them if the shark is seen again.

As a result of the attacks, more than six miles of ocean beachfront between East Atlantic Beach and Long Beach were closed last week. Those beaches have since opened, but are still on edge.

The Florida of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported six possible bites on Big Appel beaches between June 30 and July 20, 2022.

Close by in Massachusetts, dozens of confirmed sightings forced Cape Cod to close, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, with multiple sightings reported off Nauset Beach and North Beach Island.

The app recorded 25 sightings in the past two days alone — with the most recent released Saturday morning after a shark was spotted off Nauset Beach, about 75 meters offshore.

Dozens of white shark sightings have been reported in the area in the past week, fueled in part by the unusually high temperatures combined with recent conservation efforts to protect native shark species.

Sightings have been made as far north as Maine, with the state’s most popular beach, Popham Beach State Park, closed Wednesday after a shark sighting at about 5:20 p.m.

Residents also reported another unconfirmed sighting near Small Point last week, as beaches continue to close due to the flood of sightings.

The chance of being fatally attacked by a shark remains less than 1 in 4 million, according to the International Shark Attack File.

No one was injured during the close call – one of several sightings spurred by unusually high temperatures and increased shark conservation efforts