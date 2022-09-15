Swimmer who tied NCAA race with Lia Thomas BLASTS Biden for pushing to strip back Title IX

A college swimmer who linked up with transgender athlete Lia Thomas in an NCAA race has criticized Joe Biden for proposing to change national sports policies to allow trans athletes to compete against biological women.

Riley Gaines, a 2022 graduate of the University of Kentucky, tied with Thomas for fifth in the NCAA 200-yard freestyle championships in March.

Since then, Gaines has been outspoken in her opposition to Thomas’ presence in women’s racing, even condemning the NCAA for nominating her as Female Athlete of the Year.

She has now revealed that Thomas “likes women” and to the horror of the other swimmers, she took out her penis in the ladies’ locker room.

And in her most recent opinion piece for FOX News digitalGaines denounced the president for proposing to change the definition of “sex” in a federal civil rights law to “gender” and “gender identity.”

The amendments to Title IX, the 1972 law prohibiting gender discrimination in any school or other education program funded by the federal government, would therefore allow transgender female athletes to compete against biological women in sports.

Doing so, Gaines wrote in her essay, would put biological women at a disadvantage when competing against transgender women.

In her essay, Gaines quoted: studies showing that biological men have an average of 10 percent advantage over biological women in terms of strength, agility and endurance.

“The male body was developed from the womb to be physically stronger and more athletic of the two sexes…yes, there are only two,” she wrote.

“To give real numbers on the male-female deficit in my race, 10 percent of the 102 seconds it takes to swim the race is 10 seconds, which, not coincidentally, is exactly the difference between the men’s and women’s world record. in the event.

“So basically with a biological lag of 10 seconds, I tied Thomas to the 100th of a second, which is relatively rare.

“Looking at this, you think the NCAA would recognize this incredible achievement and reward us at least as much for trying,” she continued. “But instead they gave Thomas the trophy that day for ‘photography purposes’ and assured me that mine would come in the mail eventually.

“The University of Pennsylvania and the NCAA then nominated Thomas for NCAA Women of the Year, the highest award for women in college athletics.”

She went on to say she’s not bringing this all up for sympathy, but rather because “President Joe Biden has proposed illegal rule changes to Title IX,” which she called “regressive.”

Gaines added that the rule change “takes away the space, security and opportunity for women — including legally allowing men who identify as women to participate in and destroy the integrity of women’s sports, such as Lia Thomas and numerous other male athletes have done. Enough is enough.

“It’s time to take back Title IX and stand up and protect our girls and women,” she concluded.

“I got Title IX from those who came before me, and I will fight relentlessly to give it to the young girls who have dreams of winning at the elite level, like I once did.”

Thomas had been on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swim team for three years before transferring to a higher school

Gaines also took the opportunity to share how she shared a locker room with Thomas at the NCAA Championships in March.

She wrote: “During the NCAA Championships, I saw a six-foot man exposing male parts in our women’s locker room.

“To be clear, the anatomy that I and many other women had to see confirm that Thomas is a man.”

Gaines said she then asked National Collegiate Athletic Association officials where she could change “because I had no intention of undressing in front of a man.”

“They told me there was no protection for me to change in a room Thomas had no access to.

In summary, the NCAA placed the responsibility on the woman to avoid undressing in front of a biological man with biological parts who is sexually attracted to women. Let that sink in.’

Gaines appeared on Tucker Carlson Today in July, accusing the NCAA of a “huge lack of responsibility” in protecting the integrity of women’s sports

This isn’t the first time Gaines has spoken out on the issue of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

In July, she appeared on Tucker Carlson Today accusing the NCAA of a “massive lack of responsibility” in protecting the integrity of women’s sports.

She told Carlson on the latest issue of ‘Tucker Carlson Today’: ‘We weren’t warned about that, which I don’t think is right in any way, turning into a dressing room with someone who has other parts.’

In her interview, Gaines, a resident of Gaitlin, Tennessee, said she first learned of Thomas’s identity in November 2021.

She told Carlson: “Suddenly, out of the blue, this article has been posted that says ‘Lia Thomas, swimmer at UPenn, sets 1.41 200m freestyle,’ which is a very, very fast time.”

It was then that Gaines found out that Thomas had been competing in the men’s NCAA division for the past three years.

Gaines said, “I basically just continued my training because I thought, this might be a good thing. But, as it turned out, two weeks before our national championships, the NCAA announced that Lia will be competing with the women, and I was just stunned.”

She added: “I think people forget that women’s sports were a protected group. The category was created because there was no way the playing field was level when you let them play against men.”

When Thomas was nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year in 2022, Gaines tweeted that the nomination is “another slap in the face for women” and that the “NCAA has made this award worthless.”

‘[T]being is yet another slap in the face of women. First a female national title and now nominated for the top prize in collegiate athletics. The NCAA has rendered this award worthless,” Gaines wrote.

She later joined former President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas

The former president had asked the 23-year-old athlete to join him as he discussed his intention to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports — and before taking the stage, Gaines took the opportunity to share her thoughts on the matter. to share.

“Basically, all I’m saying is that it takes brains and common sense and understanding at a fifth-grade biology level to realize that this is downright unfair. It’s perfectly clear,” she said.

She briefly echoed that idea on stage next to Trump later that night, saying, “I’m just going to say keep female sports feminine.”