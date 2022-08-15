Swimmer drowns and another is missing after pair jumped off ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard

<!–

One man was found dead and another is still missing after the couple jumped off the ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard.

The two swimmers ran into trouble at the Edgartown, Massachusetts site, where the bridge, made famous by the 1975 Steven Spielberg summer blockbuster, was the sight of the incident.

Police say two young adult men jumped into the ocean from the bridge between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs and did not return.

At about 9:30 a.m. searches found the body of one of the victims.

Marine Unit and Dive Teams continue to search for the second victim, which has since shifted their search focus to the ocean side of the bridge.

Officials confirmed late Monday afternoon that the search for the second male has been suspended until tomorrow, after which state and environmental police will continue the search using side scan sonar.

According to local reports, as many as nine people may have jumped from the bridge on the night of the fatal accident.

However, all reports say only two men are missing and one has since been found dead.

The names of the two men have not been released by local authorities, as the Massachusetts state police have now taken over the investigation.

The “Jaws Bridge,” formally known as the American Legion Memorial Bridge, was nicknamed because of its appearance in “Jaws,” which was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard.

The bridge is located on Beach Rd connecting Edgartown and Oak Bluffs and is the site of many jumps for children and adults during the summer months.

In the film, the bridge is included in the climactic moments where the shark swims from Cow Bay to Sengekontacket, attacks someone and swims back into the sea.

