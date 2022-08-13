Swim sweethearts Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson home from holiday after dramatic Commonwealth Games

<!–

After a dramatic Commonwealth Games campaign with record-breaking medals, nagging rumors of a love triangle and a quick escape to Europe, Australian darlings Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson are home.

Australia’s green and gold glam couple landed at Brisbane Airport today as light rain covered the River City and packed their bags for the quick ride to their Gold Coast home.

Simpson and McKeon were in good spirits when they landed at Brisbane Airport after two long weeks in the Birmingham pool and then the journey home from Europe

After cleaning up in the pool at the Birmingham Games, the couple everyone’s been eyeing has left for Venice, Italy this week.

Emma, ​​28, shared photos of the lovebirds taking in the sights in Venice during the week while the pair enjoyed Italy’s world-famous city built on the water.

It was a deserved break for the athletes after a grueling two weeks in the pool in Birmingham.

Simpson and McKeon enjoy their time in Venice (left) and McKeon takes the time to smell the roses

A heartwarming image captured the couple posing by a bridge with a Venetian canal in the background, while another let Emma smell a Venetian rose.

The pair kept it casual with Cody, 25, dressed in a simple shirt, while Emma wore a stylish spaghetti strap dress.

Emma wrote next to the gallery that they had a ‘magical time in Venice’.

Despite being 27 years old, McKeon now holds the record for gold medals won by an athlete at the Commonwealth Games in its entire 90-year history after winning six gold, one silver and one bronze to match the most gold medals at a single Games in Birmingham.

“Racing for Australia is always special, but being able to share it with some of my favorite people and this time having my parents in the stands made it even more memorable,” McKeon wrote to her 196,000 Instagram followers.

Simpson and McKeon on the pool deck in Birmingham, where they represented Australia

“The results are what I strive for and work hard for, but it’s the memories I make and share with whom I know I’ll keep them forever.”

Simpson, 26, won gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and silver in the 4x100m medley relay after swimming in the heats.

“For me, the act of training morning and night and the thrill of racing is rewarding enough,” he said.

McKeon and Simpson stop to pose for a photo after their long journey home from Europe

Chalmers – who dated McKeon in 2021 – called the rumors “basically just nonsense.”

Australian swimming great Grant Hackett told the Today show that the rumor mill surrounding the trio was just that.

“They’re professionals, they’re teammates, they get along, they respect each other where they have to, and they go out and they perform for the country and they support each other,” he said.