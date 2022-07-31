Swim queen Emma McKeon wins her 11th Commonwealth Games gold medal – the most of any athlete ever

Australian Emma McKeon is the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history after winning the gold medal in the 50m freestyle in Birmingham.

The Wollongong wonder captured the 11th gold medal in her Commonwealth Games career with Sunday night’s triumph.

McKeon surpasses the previous record for most Commonwealth golds – 10 – held by Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones.

“It’s really nice to be named alongside some of those names and hopefully I’ll be a part of that history for years to come,” said McKeon.

McKeon’s historic gold rush may continue with the Aussie slated to compete in a further four events in Birmingham

McKeon celebrates her historic 50m freestyle win with bronze medalist and Australian teammate Shayna Jack

“They are the ones who inspired me when I was young. I remember seeing them on TV and lighting the fire in me to be where I am now.”

McKeon’s 50-meter freestyle follows her previous victories in Birmingham in the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay and the 4×100 women’s freestyle relay.

The 28-year-old collected four gold medals at both the 2018 Gold Coast Games and the 2014 edition in Glasgow.

‘It is special. It makes me think about the last eight years since my first Commonwealth Games,” she said.

“I can see how far I’ve come as a person and an athlete.

McKeon has the chance to add more gold to her Birmingham catch with expected swims in four more events – about 50 minutes into her record-breaking freestyle, she was fastest qualifier for the 50m butterfly final.

McKeon is also Australia’s most decorated Olympian with 11 medals – five gold, two silver and four bronze.

And her historic Commonwealth gold in the 50m freestyle came in an Australian medal race with Meg Harris taking the silver and Shayna Jack the bronze.

McKeon won four golds at both the 2014 Games in Glasgow and the 2018 Games on Queensland’s Gold Coast – now her 50m free win (pictured) has propelled her to the sports record books

The 28-year-old and her partner, pop star Cody Simpson (pictured in practice) have been making headlines for months — but the distraction had no effect on her in the pool

McKeon defeated her fellow Aussies to win in 23.99 seconds with the fast-finishing Harris (24.32) beating Jack (24.36) for the silver.

Also on Sunday evening, Jenna Strauch (women’s 200m breaststroke) and Tim Hodge (men’s 100m breaststroke S8) added silver to the Australian medal tally.

Hodge’s teammate Blake Cochrane took the bronze in the final by beating New Zealand’s Josh Willmer.

Kyle Chalmers rose above the controversy outside the pool and was the fastest qualifier for the men’s 100m freestyle final, along with compatriots William Yang (third) and Zac Incerti (eighth) who were also in the medal race.

Australian Bowen Gough finished fourth and Brendon Smith was last in the final of the men’s 200m butterfly, won by another Kiwi, Lewis Clareburt.