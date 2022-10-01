Swifts mansion at Darling Point event plan sparks outrage among Sydney residents

Plans to open a listed mansion for social events have sparked anger among locals who fear it will lead to unwanted drunks running amok in their awful suburb.

The historic Swifts mansion in the exclusive Sydney harborside suburb of Darling Point could soon host weddings, proms, charity events and corporate events.

The house, currently owned by Shane Moran’s company Masolage Holdings, has two development applications seeking to host events on 41 days a year.

Concerns have been raised that the mansion will be turned into a raucous party venue with strobe lights, fireworks and loud music disturbing the peace of the suburb.

The complaints come despite the fact that Swift’s mansion has regularly hosted social events since the property was built in 1882.

The mansion was originally owned by the Tooth family, who held balls and parties in its dining room, ballroom and outdoor gardens.

It was later sold to the Moran family in 1997, before family-owned Masolage Holdings became the new owner in 2012.

The mansion hosted an ‘Underbelly Razor’ themed dinner party in 2011 and a Wolper Jewish Hospital fundraiser in 2021.

Charlotte Feldman, who is president of local group Darling Point Society, said previous events had already caused a number of problems for residents.

“I have received complaints from residents who accuse drunk guests of being sick and urinating on their vehicles and sometimes kicking them when they leave the party,” she said. Sydney Morning Herald.

Traffic congestion was another complaint, with few houses having parking facilities, meaning residents were forced to park their vehicles on the street.

Ms Feldman said more parties would lead to more guests parking their cars on the street and causing frustration for local residents.

She demanded that the number of events allowed be reduced and offered a proposal for what type of events could be held at the mansion instead.

“I think more popular events should be held at the mansion, such as tours of the house, art exhibitions, day fairs and such,” she said.

Woollahra councilor Mark Silcocks said he had received calls from many residents complaining about the proposal.

“It’s moving from a local resident using their property for whatever they want within the law – similar to someone occasionally renting out their home for a film shoot – to an ongoing commercial operation in the middle of a residential area,” he said .

Planning documents state that traffic congestion could be eased, with guests encouraged to use public transport or take taxis to the venue.

According to the documents, indoor events would be held until 11 p.m., and outdoor parties would end at 10 p.m.

“The number and type of events proposed under this DA are commensurate with the types of events that have traditionally been held at Swifts,” the documents state.