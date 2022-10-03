SWIFT J0503.7-2819 is an intermediate polar, research suggests

TESS light curve of J0503. The inset of the figure shows a close-up of some variability cycles. Credit: Rawat et al., 2022.



Using data from several space telescopes, astronomers have examined a variable X-ray source known as SWIFT J0503.7-2819. Results of the study suggest that this source is an intermediate polar. The finding was detailed in a paper published Sept. 22 on the arXiv pre-print server.

Cataclysmic variables (CVs) are binary star systems made up of accreting material from a white dwarf from a normal companion star. They increase in brightness irregularly by a large factor and then fall back to a resting state. Polars are a subclass of catastrophic variables that are distinguished from other CVs by the presence of a very strong magnetic field in their white dwarfs.

In some CVs, accretion occurs through a truncated accretion disk when the white dwarf is moderately magnetic. These systems are known as intermediate polars (IPs). Observations have shown that in IPs the magnetic white dwarf spins asynchronously with the orbital period of the system and therefore produces a rapid oscillation with the spin period. Therefore, determining the precise spin period and precise oscillation ephemerides could be the key to revealing the IP nature of some CVs.

Located about 2,730 light-years away, SWIFT J0503.7-2819 (or J0503 for short) is a variable X-ray source that was first identified in 2015. Further observations of J0503 have shown that it has an orbital period of 81.6 minutes and that it could be an IP.

To verify this hypothesis, a team of astronomers led by Nikita Rawat of the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational sciences (ARIES) in India conducted X-ray observations of J0503 with NASA’s Swift and ESA’s XMM-Newton telescopes, and optical observations using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). The study was supplemented with data from the American Association of Variable Star Observers (AAVSO) catalog.

“We performed X-ray and optical timing analyzes and X-ray spectral analysis of a probable IP J0503,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

The observations showed that J0503 has an orbital period of approximately 81.65 minutes. In addition, a periodicity of 65.5 minutes was detected and the astronomers attribute this to the spin period of the white dwarf. If this scenario is true, J0503 would be the first near synchronous IP address below the period gap.

The astronomers hypothesize that J0503 is out of sync due to the fact that the secondary star has a low magnetic moment. Therefore, it cannot be synchronized, similar to the almost synchronous IPs and EX Hya like systems.

The study found that J0503 may grow primarily through stream-fed accretion. Moreover, the identified energy-dependent spin pulsations appear to be due to the photoelectric absorption in the accretion current, which is one of the unique features of most IPs.

The study also derived fundamental parameters of the white dwarf in J0503. According to the paper, this star has a mass of about 0.54 solar masses, mass accretion at a level of 1.44 × 10−10 solar masses per year and a shock height of about 27.6 kilometers.

More information:

