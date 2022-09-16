Sweet moment a shy schoolgirl gives the Queen Consort a posy of flowers outside Llandaff Cathedral

<!–

A little girl eager to meet the new monarch gleefully handed Queen Consort Camilla a bunch of daffodils — before surprising her with a handshake.

The sweet schoolgirl met the King and Queen at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, where she was delighted to welcome them to Wales with a bunch of daffodils, the national flower.

She looked nervous and held her mother’s hand as the royal couple left the cathedral. The girl handed the flowers to Queen Camilla, who shook hands with her mother.

Eager to get a share of the action, the little girl grabbed the Queen Consort’s hand to shake it herself – at which point Camilla bent down to talk to her.

Meanwhile, the new monarch stood with his hands behind his back and looked around as his wife spoke to the young benefactor.

But King Charles, who has five young grandchildren of his own, seemed to see the funny side, laughing with the girl’s mother and Camilla as she ran among the royals.

Today marked King Charles’ first visit to Wales since he became monarch, having previously served as Prince of Wales for 53 years.

He and Queen Consort Camilla were welcomed with cannon fire and cheers when they arrived in the country.

The royal couple landed at Cardiff airport at approximately 11.15am before boarding the waiting royal limousine to take him to Llandaff Cathedral for a prayer and reflection service for the late Queen.

The cheers of the thronged benefactors on their way to the cathedral turned into loud shouts as the king’s gleaming auburn Rolls-Royce swept through the city.

On arrival at the cathedral, His Majesty was warmly greeted by Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford and faith leaders before being led inside.

The congregation, which included Prime Minister Liz Truss and Secretary of State for Wales Robert Buckland, sang Welsh hymns, including the much-loved Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer.

The Archbishop of Wales, the right Reverend Andrew John, paid tribute to the Queen, saying she had ‘the ability to make contact with the man or woman on the Clapham Omnibus, or here, the Merthyr Tydfil Omnibus’.

The service ended with a rendition of the national anthem, God Save The King, before Charles was escorted to sign the visitor’s book.

The royal bond with Wales is strong, as Charles was appointed Prince of Wales in 1969, while his mother the Queen will be buried with her Welsh gold wedding ring – made so that she would ‘always have a piece of Wales with her’.