Sweet Home Alabama director reveals Charlize Theron was originally set to star

The beloved romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, with director Andy Tennant revealing some surprising new details.

In the film, Reese Witherspoon – taken from her iconic Legally Blonde – starred as a New York City socialite who returns to her hometown in Alabama to finalize her divorce.

The film did well, making $180.6 million worldwide on a budget of just $30 million, although Tenant revealed in an interview with Insider that Charlize Theron would star for the first time, not Witherspoon.

Tenant revealed that he first got the script before making 1999’s Anna and the King, after which he was thrown in the “director jail” and given the script again.

“I think Reese’s character’s fiancé was a complete tool and the guy in the south was a handsome, handsome guy. I think he was a stock car driver. Why don’t we do a love triangle where the love choices are between a great guy and the right guy? That became our North Star,’ Tenant said.

He eventually rewrote the script with Rick Parks, with a trip to Alabama adding to many of the changes, including reintroducing a Civil War into the story.

However, his rewrites with Parks eventually drove Theron away, as she was originally attached to the project.

‘Charlize and her production company were the original clients behind the project. They developed it for Charlize to play the lead role. When I did the rewrite with Rick I don’t think she was a fan and so everyone broke up,” Tenant said.

He added that he had known Witherspoon since she was a teenager and directed her in the 1992 TV movie Desperate Choices: To Save My Child, which was only Witherspoon’s third role.

He added that they had kept in touch over the years and would have lunch once a year, and they met for lunch right after he turned in his new Sweet Home Alabama Script.

“We were just catching up and I asked, ‘What have you been up to?’ And she said, “I made this movie that no one is going to see. It’s crazy, but it was really fun to make.” And that turned out to be “Legalally Blonde,” he said.

Legally Blonde was a surprise blockbuster, making $141.7 million worldwide on a budget of just $18 million, leading to Witherspoon’s casting in Sweet Home Alabama.

“And then “Legally Blonde” came out, and I got a call from the studio and they said, ‘What do you think of Reese Witherspoon?’ And I thought, “I’ve known her since she was 15. She’d be great.” And then Reese called me and said, “You’re never going to believe this, they sent me your script!”‘ Tenant said.

“The only reason Sweet Home Alabama was created was because of Legally Blonde,” Tenant added.

The film also starred Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Jean Smart, Mary Kay Place, Fred Ward, Ethan Embry and Melanie Lynskey.

