Sweet footage surfaces of an excited Hugh Jackman greeting wife Deborra-Lee Furness with a kiss

Sweet images have surfaced of a lovelorn Hugh Jackman excitedly racing down the red carpet to kiss his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Wednesday.

The Marvel star, 53, attended the premiere of his film The Son at the Venice Film Festival in Italy and he couldn’t contain his excitement when he saw Deborra.

His face brightened immediately and he stretched out his arms to wrap her in a passionate embrace before the pair closed their lips.

The pair seemed oblivious to their surroundings as they hugged each other as onlookers gushed as they watched the precious moment.

Hugh looked friendly in a chic black tuxedo, bow tie and dress shoes.

Meanwhile, Deborra caught the eye in a stylish black dress, zebra print stockings and high heels.

In April, Hugh wrote a gushing tribute to his wife as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

“Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,” Hugh began in a tribute on Instagram.

‘Every day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!’

Hugh and Deborra were spotted in Venice, Italy, attending the Venice Film Festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10

The couple married on April 11, 1996, just a year after meeting.

They met on the set of the Australian drama Corelli, with Hugh saying he knew he would spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after just two weeks.

They have two adopted children: son Oscar, 21, and daughter Ava, 16.