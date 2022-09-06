Sweeney Todd Ticketmaster page reveals musical classic will land on Broadway in 2023

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Ticketmaster listing revealed that the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd will land in 2023 at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater on Broadway.

The musical will be seen on Broadway for the first time since 1980…as performed in the original production – featuring Jonathan Tunick’s classic 26-player orchestration on an epic scale,” the listing reads.

Hamilton director Thomas Kail, 44, leads a cast that includes Josh Groban, 41, who plays the titular character, with Annaleigh Ashford, 37, who plays Mrs. Lovett.

The latest: A Ticketmaster listing revealed that the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd, starring Josh Groban, 41, and Annaleigh Ashford, 37, is slated to land in 2023 at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater on Broadway. City

Alex Lacamoire will act as music supervisor on the production, while Steven Hoggett will work as a choreographer, the list said.

The ticket distribution service has indicated that performances will begin on February 26, 2023, with an end date of September 10, 2023.

A newly created Twitter page under the handle @sweeneybroadway shared an image while teasing an announcement for Tuesday morning.

Sweeney Todd tells the Victorian London story of a murderous, vengeful barber who uses his business partner, Mrs Lovett, to dispose of the bodies of his victims.

A newly created Twitter page under the handle @sweeneybroadway shared an image while teasing an announcement for Tuesday morning

Thomas Kail, 44, will serve as director for the Broadway production. He was photographed in 2020

The musical was first seen on Broadway in 1979 with Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou, and had a revival in 1989 in Circle in the Square, as well as in 2005 at the Eugene O’Neill Theater, starring Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone. The production can also be seen in off-Broadway locations.

The musical was also adapted into the 2007 Tim Burton film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Sacha Baron Cohen and the late Alan Rickman.

The upcoming musical is one of a number of Sondheim musicals to hit Broadway following the iconic composer’s death last year. Among them are Into the Woods, Company and the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along.